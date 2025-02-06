Comedy

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Dinner and a Show: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $100. 21-plus. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Feb. 15

“Life Forms; Grow”: Jackie Brown, Leah Gauthier, Elaine K. Ng and Ashley Page, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Feb. 6

“Lioness, the Nicola Adams Story” (2021): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Feb. 7

“The Substance” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 8

“Wicked” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 11

“Green Brook” (2018): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 13

“New in Town” (2009): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Feb. 14

“Juror No. 2” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Feb. 15

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (2024): Rated PG-13, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Feb. 6

Tyler Stanley; Pete Morse: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Stella Blue: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Feb. 7

Xander Nelson: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Bess Jacques Trio: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Brady Wells: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 8

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 9

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Twograss: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

“Valentine’s Day with Callie Brennan and Laura Kargul”: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $5-$15. usm.maine.edu/music

Feb. 12

Dock and Dave Jazz Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Feb. 13

Collins and Friends: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

The Bayou Mountain Band: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Feb. 14

Singles Night: 6-9 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $25. 21-plus. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $8. lennyspub.com

The Middlemen: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 15

Cattle Call: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Two Minutes Out: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Feb. 16

Henry Lowery: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Bob and Jeff Duo: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Theater/Dance

Feb. 7

Zac Stearn: Storytelling, comedy, music and book signing, “5 to Places: Memoirs of a Theatre Kid,” tickets benefit Gorham Arts Alliance, 7 p.m., Community Performing Arts Center, 34 School St., Gorham. $20, $40 with book. bit.ly/4hbvwGy

Through Feb. 9

“Freaky Friday”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $28, $25 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

“Little Shop of Horrors”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gorham High School, 41 Merrill Ave., Gorham. $14. facebook.com/GorhamTheater

