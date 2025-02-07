The owner of King’s Head Pub on Commercial Street plans to launch a second location of the gastropub in Freeport this spring.

The new venue will be located on Main Street in the former Jameson Tavern, which closed last November. King’s Head Director of Operations Lindsey McPherson said renovations are currently underway at the historic 18th-century venue.

“We’re making it our own, but hanging on to all of (the building’s) historic qualities. We’re trying to preserve it,” she said, adding that they hope to be ready to launch by April or May.

McPherson said King’s Head Freeport will feature many of the core dishes of the Portland location, like lamb burgers and sandwiches featuring falafel and fried chicken, along with new seafood-centric dishes meant as a nod to Jameson Tavern’s menus.

The Freeport location will be the third venue in the King’s Head family; Queen’s Head Pub opened in Bridgton in 2023. “We love the community, and we’re excited to be a part of Freeport,” McPherson said.

