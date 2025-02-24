I would like to share my experience with tariffs so that others understand how they work. During Donald Trump’s first presidency, when I was running Peapod Jewelry, my business in Edgecomb, Maine, I was searching for jewelry boxes that were made of paper or cardboard, so they could be recycled, and displayed our distinctive logo printed in full color on top.
After an exhaustive search, there were simply no options that were of the quality necessary for the store available from American companies. Ultimately, we had to turn to China to find what we were looking for. After finding a perfect option, the order was placed and the boxes shipped.
About three weeks before they arrived, the Trump administration slapped on a tariff, which Donald Trump said was to be paid for by China. When the boxes arrived at U.S. customs, I received an invoice for $1,500. I was required to pay $1,500 before the order would be delivered. I can assure people that the money was paid for by the Peapod Jewelry checking account, not by China. Don’t be fooled, that’s how it works.
Ronna Lugosch
Round Pond
