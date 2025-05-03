SOUTH PORTLAND — Author and illustrator X. Fang arrived at the Dr. Waldo T. Skillin Elementary School this week and found an alien invasion.

The hallway to the library was lined with neon portraits of aliens in all shapes and sizes — some with antennas poking out of curly hair, others with six eyes or extra arms and legs. All had bodies in unusual shapes inspired by the characters in Fang’s latest book, “We Are Definitely Human.”

“I was blinded because the colors are so intense and it’s so perfect and fills me with so much joy,” Fang said. “I almost wanted to cry just to know that kids are spending time with my story.”

Fang, who lives in the Midcoast, spent two days at the school this week meeting with students who read the book and created their own alien self-portraits as part of the library program. It was the first author visit at the school since before the pandemic and school librarian Jennifer Stanbro saved up money from book fairs for two years to pay for it.

The book, winner of the Ezra Jack Keats Best New Illustrator Award, is a comical alien invasion story about three mysterious visitors from “Europe” who crash in a field next to Mr. Li’s farmhouse. Accepting them without question — they assure him they “make business” and “play sportsball” — Mr. Li and local townsfolk help the visitors fix their “car.”

The story, laced with humor and illustrated with vivid colors, is ultimately about kindness, what it means to be human and accepting people for their differences.

“That’s a very simple message and I think kids really resonate with it because it’s second nature to them to just help people in need,” Fang said. “As adults, we kind of lose that urge. I feel this book might remind people that we should all have this urge to help.”

After reading the book during their library program, students talked with Stanbro and educational technician Hannah Schultz about kindness, welcoming others and being accepting of differences. The message in the book ties into the district’s current “we grow together” theme and reinforces the positive support and community building that is a focus at the school, which serves about 350 kindergarten through fourth graders, Stanbro said.

Schultz, who is a certified art teacher, incorporated the art project so kids could imagine themselves as aliens, just as Fang did with her own self-portrait at the end of the book.

“The book uses bright neon colors, so we used neon paints, paint sticks and materials to create very bright alien portraits that show the differences we all have,” she said. “They loved it and I was so impressed by the different aliens they produced. They were so creative.”

A LESSON IN CREATIVITY

There was a time when a school library was the last place Fang wanted to be.

As a young child and new immigrant to the United States from Taiwan, she didn’t always understand why other kids were giggling at books during story time.

“I felt embarrassed and so I would avoid the library as much as possible,” Fang told kindergarteners during her first session at the school. “When I was your age, I was not a good reader, so I kept trying at it and eventually I caught up to everyone else. So if you feel like there’s something you’re interested in but you’re not really good right now, don’t worry. Eventually you’ll get better with more practice.”

Fang shared her story of discovering her love of picture books during art school, then showed students how she sketches characters and scenes while creating her books, including her first, “Dim Sum Palace,” inspired by her love of dumplings and a sketch of a girl under a giant dumpling.

As Fang read “We Are Definitely Human,” students’ giggles echoed through the library and spilled out into the hallway.

Their laughter grew louder when Fang invited two students to the front of the room and drew each of them as “the most human human you’ve ever seen.” She sketched them with oversized eyes, tiny noses and mouths, then had both students use their hands to show her the crazy shape they wanted for their bodies.

Aiden Miller, 5, said he liked watching Fang draw and loves both of her books because they are funny.

“I like where the little alien put food on himself and put a box on his head,” he said.

Fang said she enjoys visits with students because she wants them “to know they have stories that they can one day share and illustrate.” It’s also fun to see how they connect with her books, she said.

“Maybe they’re not as drawn to the deep underlying message and maybe they just think the story is funny, and that’s enough for me,” she said. “For them to find some joy and amusement with my story is very touching.”

