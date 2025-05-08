I have noticed a chilling uptick in the number of people refusing to be fully identified in the media, stating “fear of retribution” when asked to comment on actions of the current administration. Similarly, how frequently, following these stories, the (fill in the blank department/individual/administration) “did not respond to requests for comment.”

Add to this the corporations, law firms, universities and news organizations that have capitulated to the current administration’s threats, the international students here legally having visas revoked or worse yet being snatched off the street by plainclothes masked “officers,” and I am left wondering, how many others are as terrified as I am? Not “concerned,” not “alarmed,” but truly terrified?

While legal appeals have temporarily suspended some actions, I have little faith in a Department of Justice that ironically claims the last administration “weaponized the Justice Department” while it systematically rains hellfire on anyone disagreeing with the sitting president.

What is truly “un-American” here is the trampling of rights, the arbitrary revocation of freedoms and Congress’ — and in particular the Republican Party’s — complete abdication of responsibility to act as a check on an administration that is systematically dismantling our democracy.

Land of the free? Not for long. Home of the brave? Not anymore.

Sarah Sweet

Topsham

