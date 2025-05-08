I have noticed a chilling uptick in the number of people refusing to be fully identified in the media, stating “fear of retribution” when asked to comment on actions of the current administration. Similarly, how frequently, following these stories, the (fill in the blank department/individual/administration) “did not respond to requests for comment.”
Add to this the corporations, law firms, universities and news organizations that have capitulated to the current administration’s threats, the international students here legally having visas revoked or worse yet being snatched off the street by plainclothes masked “officers,” and I am left wondering, how many others are as terrified as I am? Not “concerned,” not “alarmed,” but truly terrified?
While legal appeals have temporarily suspended some actions, I have little faith in a Department of Justice that ironically claims the last administration “weaponized the Justice Department” while it systematically rains hellfire on anyone disagreeing with the sitting president.
What is truly “un-American” here is the trampling of rights, the arbitrary revocation of freedoms and Congress’ — and in particular the Republican Party’s — complete abdication of responsibility to act as a check on an administration that is systematically dismantling our democracy.
Land of the free? Not for long. Home of the brave? Not anymore.
Sarah Sweet
Topsham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.