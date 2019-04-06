2019 Broderson Award Winners



Maine Ad + Design handed out the hardware in style on Thursday, May 2, 2019, as hundreds of Maine’s creative minds celebrated the 2019 Broderson Awards. As Maine’s premier advertising award show, The Brodersons have been recognizing creative excellence in advertising, marketing, and design for over thirty-five years.

From TV spots to print ads to logo design and more, the 28 categories were judged by top creatives from Portland, OR.

View the winners and explore the work below.