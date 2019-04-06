2019 Broderson Awards

2019 Broderson Award Winners

Maine Ad + Design handed out the hardware in style on Thursday, May 2, 2019, as hundreds of Maine’s creative minds celebrated the 2019 Broderson Awards. As Maine’s premier advertising award show, The Brodersons have been recognizing creative excellence in advertising, marketing, and design for over thirty-five years.

From TV spots to print ads to logo design and more, the 28 categories were judged by top creatives from Portland, OR.

View the winners and explore the work below.

  • Annual Reports, Brochures and Corporate Collateral
    Assets created for education, outreach or awareness for a client, event, cause or campaign.
  • Corporate or Brand Identity
    Visual assets created to represent a corporation or brand.
  • The Cumberland Award
    Work must have been created by a Maine resident for a Maine-based company under a budget of less than $5,000.
  • Digital Ads: Banners
    Interactive and/or creative use of online ads, including clickable banners, floating ads, etc.
  • Digital Interactive and/or Rich Media
    Promotional elements or digital ads that include an interactive or rich media experience. Includes in-app, page takeovers or other interactive elements.
  • Digital Video
    Viral, pre-roll, post-roll or long format content.
  • E-Commerce Website
    Any website produced for a business or corporation intended for the purchase and sale of products.
  • Email
    Email marketing campaigns or single use HTML for the purposes or promoting a product, service or organization.
  • Experiential
    Event or live marketing activity creating interaction between customer and brand.
  • Illustration
    Any illustration used in the context of an advertisement or collateral piece.
  • Integrated Marketing Campaign
    Advertising and marketing work that integrates multiple mediums, channels or activities to relay a message, create brand awareness or drive a result.
  • Lead Generation Website
    Any website produced for a business or corporation intended for the collection of contact information.
  • Logos and Marks
    Consumer, trade or B2B logotypes, logos and trademarks as graphic design elements prior to any applications.
  • Mobile Experience
    Any website or application produced for mobile.
  • Non-Profit/ Cause Driven Website
  • Package Design
    Single packages and product lines.
  • Photography for Advertising/Design
    Any photography used in the context of an advertisement or collateral piece.
  • Pitched but Ditched
    Advertising or marketing work that you loved, but that didn't make the real world cut.
  • Poster Design
    Promotional poster or banner design created for promotion of a client, event, cause or campaign.
  • Print Ad: Full Page
    Single execution full page ad or up to five examples from a single campaign.
  • Print Ad: Small Space
    Single execution small space ad or up to five examples from a single campaign.
  • PSA Campaign
    Advertising or marketing work created for the purpose of promoting a cause or public good.
  • Radio Campaign or Spot
    15, 30 or 60-second spot or spots that promote the same product or service.
  • Self Promotion
    Any ad or collateral piece used for the purpose of self-promotion.
  • Social Media (Organic)
    Social media programs that did not receive paid placement or a budget, and received only organic reach.
  • Social Media (Paid)
    Paid social media advertising, which received paid placement, boosts, paid social media influencers or paid “native” content advertising on social media channels.
  • Social Media Integrated or Multi-Platform Campaign
    A single creative execution across multiple channels or up to five varied examples from a single campaign.
  • Student Work
    Work representing any type of advertising or marketing creative made by student currently enrolled in an educational program.
  • TV Campaign or Spot
    15, 30 or 60-second spots that seek to sell a tangible product or products.

