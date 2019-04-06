2019 Broderson Award Winners
Maine Ad + Design handed out the hardware in style on Thursday, May 2, 2019, as hundreds of Maine’s creative minds celebrated the 2019 Broderson Awards. As Maine’s premier advertising award show, The Brodersons have been recognizing creative excellence in advertising, marketing, and design for over thirty-five years.
From TV spots to print ads to logo design and more, the 28 categories were judged by top creatives from Portland, OR.
View the winners and explore the work below.
2019 Broderson Award winners
-
Assets created for education, outreach or awareness for a client, event, cause or campaign.
-
Visual assets created to represent a corporation or brand.
-
Work must have been created by a Maine resident for a Maine-based company under a budget of less than $5,000.
-
Interactive and/or creative use of online ads, including clickable banners, floating ads, etc.
-
Promotional elements or digital ads that include an interactive or rich media experience. Includes in-app, page takeovers or other interactive elements.
-
Viral, pre-roll, post-roll or long format content.
-
Any website produced for a business or corporation intended for the purchase and sale of products.
-
Email marketing campaigns or single use HTML for the purposes or promoting a product, service or organization.
-
Event or live marketing activity creating interaction between customer and brand.
-
Any illustration used in the context of an advertisement or collateral piece.
-
Advertising and marketing work that integrates multiple mediums, channels or activities to relay a message, create brand awareness or drive a result.
-
Any website produced for a business or corporation intended for the collection of contact information.
-
Consumer, trade or B2B logotypes, logos and trademarks as graphic design elements prior to any applications.
-
Any website or application produced for mobile.
-
-
Single packages and product lines.
-
Any photography used in the context of an advertisement or collateral piece.
-
Advertising or marketing work that you loved, but that didn't make the real world cut.
-
Promotional poster or banner design created for promotion of a client, event, cause or campaign.
-
Single execution full page ad or up to five examples from a single campaign.
-
Single execution small space ad or up to five examples from a single campaign.
-
Advertising or marketing work created for the purpose of promoting a cause or public good.
-
15, 30 or 60-second spot or spots that promote the same product or service.
-
Any ad or collateral piece used for the purpose of self-promotion.
-
Social media programs that did not receive paid placement or a budget, and received only organic reach.
-
Paid social media advertising, which received paid placement, boosts, paid social media influencers or paid “native” content advertising on social media channels.
-
A single creative execution across multiple channels or up to five varied examples from a single campaign.
-
Work representing any type of advertising or marketing creative made by student currently enrolled in an educational program.
-
15, 30 or 60-second spots that seek to sell a tangible product or products.