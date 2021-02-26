Tuesday, March, 23 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Broadband: Everyone needs it, so why don’t we have it?



Just over 20 years ago, Maine was the first state in the nation to wire schools and libraries for broadband internet, and the first to issue laptops to school kids. But now, Maine bumps along the bottom of nearly every ranking of states with high speed internet. How did we lose that momentum and what will it take to get it back?



The past year has underscored how essential broadband is – for the ability to work from home, to learn remotely and to receive health care services. Efforts are underway on the state and federal levels, including a $30 million initiative unveiled recently in Gov. Janet Mills’ budget. But will they be enough?

Join Carol Coultas, Press Herald business projects editor, and J. Craig Anderson, Press Herald business editor, as they moderate an in-depth discussion with Jeff Letourneau, one of the architects of Maine’s early broadband network and now executive director of NetworkMaine, and Susan Corbett, a longtime internet provider in Down East Maine who now heads up the National Digital Equity Center.

