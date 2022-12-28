Local & State 2022 Photos of the Year The best photojournalists carefully observe the world. They notice the most authentic details and bring them to us in ways we are unable to forget. Photographs by themselves may not be able to change the world or stop a war, but they can pinpoint what we have in common, what's worth our investment, our hope, our struggle and our fight. They can help us see our surroundings more clearly. They can inspire us to action.

Local & State 2022 Photos Of the Year: Life without a home Jeanie Cannell, her husband and his daughter lived in a van at the Kennebunk travel plaza on the Maine Turnpike for three months, unable to find affordable housing even though two of them work full time. They have gotten help from strangers – money, meals, even months in an RV at a campground, since Jeanie told their story in July. But a long-term home remains elusive, for the Cannells and thousands of other Mainers. Photos by staff photographer Brianna Soukup