A section of Broadturn Road in Scarborough is closed Tuesday morning while crews replace a power pole following an early morning car crash.

Broadturn is closed between Holmes Road and Route 1, according to Scarborough police. A car took down a pole around 4 a.m.

Crews from Central Maine Power are replacing the pole and power has been restored to the area. The road is expected to reopen between 10 and 11 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Share