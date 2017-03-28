Donald Trump claimed that the Trumpcare “repeal and replacement” of the Affordable Care Act was defeated because Democratic members of Congress failed to vote for it. I call on Mr. Trump to disclose the names of the Democratic Congress members who he talked with to obtain their support for his first and most important attempt at “Making America Great Again.”

Sadly for The Donald, it appears that many Republicans, including our own 2nd District Rep. Bruce Poliquin, were incapable of standing up for their president (“Before failure of Republican health care bill, Poliquin mum, Pingree outspoken,” March 24).

Michael Grunko

Chebeague Island

