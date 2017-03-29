FORT MYERS, Fla. — With a pair of untimely ailments late in camp, the Boston Red Sox find their first-base depth seriously compromised.

Josh Rutledge will start the season on the disabled list after straining his left hamstring on Tuesday night. And Mitch Moreland was scratched for Wednesday’s game with a case of the flu severe enough that he has been quarantined and won’t travel with the team to Washington, D.C., this weekend.

Combine that with Hanley Ramirez’s inability to play the field at this point, and the only healthy first baseman in line to make the Opening Day roster is Brock Holt.

Now, Boston expects Moreland to be healthy enough to take the field on Opening Day as planned. But even so, the situations with Rutledge and Ramirez leave the Sox without a righty-hitting complement to Moreland as planned.

That’s why Marco Hernandez isn’t a shoo-in to replace Rutledge on the roster. Hernandez has had an outstanding camp, and he’s shown the ability to hit left-handed pitching in the upper minors, with a .328 average against them last season for Pawtucket. But he has no experience at first base.

Manager John Farrell mentioned Steve Selsky as another candidate to be on the roster. Selsky has some experience at first base both in the minors and this spring, and he’s tied for the team lead with four home runs this camp. He hit .307 with a .553 slugging percentage against lefties for Triple-A Louisville last season.

When asked about Sam Travis, who also had a terrific camp as a righty-hitting first baseman, Farrell pointed out that he’s not on the 40-man roster and lacks the defensive versatility of Rutledge.

The choice between Hernandez and Selsky basically comes down to whether the Red Sox think Moreland or third baseman Pablo Sandoval need a platoon partner more early in the season. If it’s Moreland, they can go with Selsky until Rutledge or Ramirez is ready to play the position. If it’s Sandoval, Hernandez gives the Sox someone who can hit lefties, even if it’s from the left-hand side.

• Moreland isn’t the only member of the Red Sox who’s dealt with the flu this week. Farrell mentioned that trainer Brad Pearson was also sent home on Wednesday, and assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister had it earlier in the week. Mookie Betts dealt with flu-like symptoms this week before feeling improvement.

• Xavier Bogaerts and Pablo Sandoval homered, and Rick Porcello pitched four innings of two-run ball in Boston’s 5-3 spring training loss to the Twins at JetBlue Park.

METS: All-Star reliever Jeurys Familia accepted a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, discipline stemming from an altercation last October.

Familia was arrested Oct. 31 on a simple assault charge, but prosecutors later dropped the case. Under the domestic violence policy, a player can be disciplined absent a criminal conviction.

Familia is eligible to participate in all spring training activities and exhibition games leading up to the Mets’ opener Monday against Atlanta, and then must sit out the team’s first 15 games. He can participate in up to six minor league games while serving the penalty.

INDIANS: Cleveland will be without two starters to begin the season with right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall joining Jason Kipnis on the disabled list.

Chisenhall hurt his right shoulder when he crashed into an outfield wall last week and will not be ready when the AL champions open the season on Monday in Texas.

Kipnis has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

