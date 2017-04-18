High School Spring Sports Tournament Schedules
1 of 5
Class B tennis: Greely girls reclaim crown; Camden Hills boys repeat
Greely earns its third state championship in four years, while Camden Hills sweeps Yarmouth
-
Baseball: Cheverus shuts down Gorham
Jack Casale allows one run on four hits as the Stags earn a spot in the regional final.
-
Softball: Wells walks off with 2-1 win over Yarmouth
An infield single drives home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the top-ranked Warriors reach the Class B South final.
-
Boys’ lacrosse: Thornton gets past South Portland, 13-10
John Giroux scores six goals and sparks a key outburst to help the Trojans reach the Class A South regional championship.
-
Saturday’s girls’ roundup: Portland ousts Thornton in Class A South softball
The Bulldogs advance to their first regional final since 2004 with a 4-1 victory.
-
Varsity Maine
New England track championships: Brady sets meet record in shot put
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball: Falmouth slips past Portland in 9 innings
-
Varsity Maine
Class A tennis: Falmouth girls, boys capture state titles
-
Varsity Maine
Class C tennis: Waynflete boys extend streak, girls capture title as well
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s boys’ roundup: Yarmouth blanks Cape Elizabeth, advances to regional baseball final
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Marshwood slips past Thornton, 4-3
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Kennebunk shuts down Cape Elizabeth
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Messalonskee reaches Class A North final
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Oceanside holds on in Class B North semifinals
More in high schools sports
-
Sports
Varsity Maine: Complete coverage of high school sports playoffs
-
Varsity Maine
High school tennis: Falmouth girls aiming to serve perfection
-
Track & Field
Maine heads to New England meet loaded in field events
-
Varsity Maine
Pitch counts make little difference in high school baseball
-
Varsity Maine
Thursday’s softball roundup: Portland shuts out South Portland
-
Varsity Maine
Thursday’s baseball roundup: Yarmouth knocks off No. 1 Carrabec/Madison
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball: Portland storms past South Portland
-
Varsity Maine
Softball: Yarmouth slips past Greely, 2-1
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Windham reaches Class A North final
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball: Brooks, Cheverus slam door on Deering
-
Varsity Maine
Softball: Trojans race past Mustangs 14-2 advance to Class A South semis
-
Sports
Tennis: Falmouth, Waynflete sweep regional titles
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s boys’ roundup: South Portland advances in baseball
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s girls’ roundup: Messalonskee survives challenge from Portland
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Cape Elizabeth surges past Waynflete
-
Local & State
Winthrop High dedicates field in memory of student who died from blood clot
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ lacrosse: Cheverus, down by seven goals, rallies to top Deering
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball: Scarborough holds off Windham 6-4 in Class A South
-
Varsity Maine
Softball: Gorham eliminates Marshwood in Class A South
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday’s high school roundup: Yarmouth advances in baseball
-
Varsity Maine
Softball: Greely moves into quarterfinals by beating Poland, 6-0
2017 Varsity Maine Award winners
1 of 21