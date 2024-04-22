Andy Choi and Jameson Bryant drove in two runs each Monday to lead Cape Elizabeth to a 7-2 victory against visiting Yarmouth in a Western Maine Conference baseball game.

Bryant and Gabe Harmon combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Capers (3-0). Brady Inman had two hits with an RBI and two runs, and Max Hayward added two hits.

Sam Bradford had the lone hit and drove in both runs for Yarmouth (1-1).

FREEPORT 2, POLAND 1: Arlo Boutureira led the Falcons (2-0) with two base hits and an RBI against the visiting Knights (0-2) in Freeport.

Aaron Converse allowed two hits, no earned runs, walked two and struck out seven for Freeport. Jacob Cass notched a double.

LAKE REGION 10, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Jaiden Meehan collected three RBI and Shane Plummer had three hits, powering the Lakers (1-2) over the Rangers (0-1) in Naples.

Brock Gibbons notched a pair of base hits for Lake Region and Jacoby True earned the win on the mound, going five innings, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out six and walking two.

Quinn Alessi led Traip with two hits.

GREELY 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: Sam Almy put the Rangers (3-0) ahead for good with a bases-clearing double in the first inning, finishing with two hits and three RBI against the Raiders (2-1) in Cumberland.

Ryder Simpson of Greely went six innings, collecting 14 strikeouts and walking one. Wyatt Soucie and Simpson each added a double for the Rangers.

SACOPEE VALLEY 12, GRAY-NEW GLOUCERSTER 5: Caleb Vacchiano blasted two home runs and finished with five RBI as the Hawks (1-1) downed the Patriots (0-3) in nine innings at Gray.

Bryce Stacey notched two RBI on three hits and Braiden Croteau drove in a pair for Sacopee, which won it with a seven-run ninth.

Griffin Richmond finished with three singles and Jason Michaud had two RBI for Gray-New Gloucester.

WAYNFLETE/NYA 5, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4: The Flyers built a 5-0 lead, then held off the visiting Seagulls in an opener at Portland.

Waynflete/NYA scored four runs in the first on an RBI single by Cole Lambert, two on a double by Nico Herrera and another on a single by Kellen Gardiner, before adding another run in the second on an error. Caden Violette had two hits for Waynflete/NYA.

Kooper Gervais had three hits with two RBI, and Aiden Hodgkins added two hits for the Seagulls, who rallied for two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.

SOFTBALL

WINDHAM 6, DEERING 0: Addie Caiazzo had three hits, including a solo home run, Kennedy Kimball pitched a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and the Eagles (2-0) beat the Rams (0-2) in Windham.

Oakley Mcleod, Stella Jarvais, Lacie Higgins and Kyla Harvie each had two hits for Windham, which broke it open with a four-run fifth.

Sophie Hill had both hits for Deering, including a double.

PORTLAND 22, FALMOUTH 0: Ruby Chase had three hits with four RBI, Sadie Armstrong and Ainsley McCrum combined on a no-hitter, and the Bulldogs (2-0) handled the visiting Navigators (0-1) in four innings in Portland.

Armstrong homered and drove in four runs, while McCrum also had three hits with two RBI. Hannah Hawkes had two hits with three runs and Hadleigh McPartlan had two hits with two runs for the Bulldogs, who scored 11 runs in the first and second innings.

Armstrong struck out eight in three innings, while McCrum had two strikeouts and a walk in the fourth.

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, BONNY EAGLE 5: Andrea DiMauro had two RBI, Annalise Soucy added two hits and the Red Riots (1-0) scored five runs in the sixth inning against the visiting Scots (0-2) in South Portland.

Madison McGlinn and Lily Parker had two hits, while Lealea Cabading doubled and Reese Bryant tripled for Bonny Eagle.

FREEPORT 5, POLAND 3: Izzy George pitched a four-hitter and the Falcons (2-0) went ahead for good with a two-run fifth inning against the visiting Knights (1-2) in Freeport.

George also had two hits. Celia Cobb doubled and scored, and Ali Brown walked and came around in the fifth for Freeport.

YORK 10, WELLS 0: McKayla Kortes tossed a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to carry the Wildcats (1-0) over the Warriors (3-1) in York.

Maddie Fitzgerald led York with three hits, including a double and a triple.

BIDDEFORD 16, WESTBROOK 7: Jaylah Trottier had two hits with two RBI and four runs as the Tigers (1-1) handled the Blue Blazes (0-2) in Westbrook.

Mariah Villandry had two hits, while Lauren Small walked four times and had three RBI for the Tigers, who took advantage of 15 walks and seven errors.

Faith Stoddard had two hits with three RBI, Ava Anderson drove in two runs and scored twice, and Emma Boulette had two hits with three runs for Westbrook. Krantz also had two hits and an RBI.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

WELLS 10, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: Nathan Bolduc finished with three goals and three assists as the Warriors (2-0) topped the Rangers (0-3) in Kittery.

Brandon Talevi added two goals, and Connor Whitten had a goal and three assists for Wells.

Eli Holben, Asa Lane and Joey Watts scored for Traip.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WINDHAM 20, LEWISTON 3: Abby Trainor totaled seven goals and an assist, and Morgan Mclain and Macie Ennis each scored three goals, lifting the Eagles (3-1) over the Blue Devils (1-3) in Windham.

Emma Ammons and Mallory Muse each scored twice for Windham.

