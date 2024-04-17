Ivy Armentrout, Kennebunk senior attack: Armentrout scored 49 goals last season and enters the season with 106 career points. She’ll once again play a big role for the Rams as they go for a fourth consecutive Class A championship.

Reese Belanger, Cheverus senior midfielder: An all-SMAA selection last season, Belanger is a scoring threat and a leader for the Stags. She leads a team that has a good balance of senior leadership and talented newcomers for Coach Will Tuttle, who has moved over from the Cheverus boys.

Grace Carlista, Scarborough junior midfielder: The Red Storm get a boost from Carlista’s speed in the midfield. She scored 14 goals and had 47 draw controls last season, and will be a key player for a team that looks to improve after going 3-11 last season.

Lyla Casey, North Yarmouth Academy junior midfielder: NYA Coach Molly Moss-Stokes calls Casey a dynamic two-way player and a team leader. Casey scored 45 goals last season and will once again be an important part of the Panthers’ offense.

Lydia Desrochers, Massabesic junior midfielder: Desrochers emerged as the top offensive player on a young squad last season. With most of the team gaining experience last season, Desrochers will look to build off a strong sophomore season in which she led Massabesic in points.

Lana DiRusso, Freeport junior midfielder: DiRusso scored 43 goals and had 14 assists last season, helping the Falcons win the Class C championship. DiRusso and Mia Levesque, also a returning junior, will be key offensive players who can both take the draw.

Ellie Gay, Gorham senior midfielder: A member of the Varsity Maine girls’ basketball All-State team, Gay returns as Gorham’s leading scorer. The two-year captain also led the team in draw controls and is a key part of the Rams’ defense.

Miranda Godek, Kennebunk senior defender: A four-year starter and returning Varsity Maine All-State selection, Godek is Kennebunk’s defensive leader. She’s adept at causing turnovers and is a vocal leader who has committed to Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida.

Asja Kelman, Greely senior attack: Kelman scored 45 goals last season and also had 12 assists, 30 draw controls, 19 ground balls, and 20 caused turnovers. She’ll once again be a big piece of the team’s offense. Kelman wlll provide leadership, along with fellow senior Eva Williams.

Kristen Mailloux, Portland sophomore goalie: Mailloux, who saw limited varsity minutes last year, moves into a starting role for the Bulldogs. She’ll lead the defensive unit as Portland looks to improve and build depth.

Ashley Pelletier, Lake Region senior midfielder: Pelletier returns after scoring 19 goals and two assists for the Lakers last season. She and junior midfielder Bella Smith will be key players for a team looking to make the Class C playoffs after falling just short last season.

Aine Powers, Yarmouth senior midfielder: A returning Varsity Maine All-State selection, Powers scored 52 goals and 28 assists last season and is strong on draw controls. She had nine goals and seven assists in four playoff games, helping the Clippers reach the Class A final.

Elizabeth Putnam, Brunswick senior attack: Coming off a season in which she scored 53 goals, Putnam returns to lead a strong Brunswick team that should be among the favorites in Class B. Putnam has 137 goals in her career.

Peaches Stucker, Falmouth senior midfielder: A top scorer who is also adept at draw controls, Stucker scored 30 goals to go with 39 assists last season, along with 53 draw controls. She plans to play lacrosse at Trinity College next year.

Sarah Theriault, Marshwood junior attack: A returning Varsity Maine All-State player, Theriault scored 75 goals to go with 20 assists, 31 ground balls, 62 draw controls, and 20 caused turnovers. She’ll be a focal point for the Hawks as they look to make another deep playoff run.

