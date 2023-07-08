Morgan Bolduc, Thornton Academy senior midfielder: One of the top offensive players in the SMAA and a repeat Varsity Maine All-State selection, Bolduc tallied 60 goals and 37 assists this spring, leading the Golden Trojans to 11 wins. Bolduc finished her career with 139 goals and 78 assists. A two-time all-SMAA selection, Bolduc will attend Assumption College and play lacrosse.

Sloane Ginevan, Falmouth senior attack: Ginevan showed no lingering affects from a torn ACL, an injury she suffered late in her junior season. Ginevan scored 63 goals and added 14 assists. A repeat Varsity Maine All-State selection, Ginevan scored 94 goals over the last two seasons. She’ll continue her lacrosse career at Notre Dame, and has already joined the Fighting Irish for their summer program.

Miranda Godek, Kennebunk junior defense: A junior and a repeat choice to the Varsity Maine All-State squad, Godek was a key player on Kennebunk’s dominant defensive unit. A three-year starter, Godek was the Rams’ vocal leader on the defensive end, a great communicator and good at causing turnovers, according to Coach Ann Barker. Godek has committed to play lacrosse at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida.

Lizzy Hayes, Kennebunk senior goaltender: Hayes was a wall in net for the Rams, and a key reason why Kennebunk completed a third straight undefeated season with a third straight Class A state championship. She allowed an average of 3.4 goals per game. A repeat selection to the Varsity Maine All-State team, Hayes made 12 saves in Kennebunk’s win over Yarmouth in the state title game. She plans to take a gap year before deciding on her college plans.

Aine Powers, Yarmouth junior midfielder: Powers emerged as the offensive leader for the Clippers this season, scoring 52 goals to go with 28 assists, as well as being a key on draw controls, getting the ball into her team’s hands. Powers was at her best during Yarmouth’s playoff run to the Class A state championship game. She scored nine goals and assisted on seven in four playoff games, including a pair of assists in an 8-5 upset win over Falmouth in the semifinals.

Ruby Sliwkowski, Kennebunk senior midfielder: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, Sliwkowski capped her stellar career with a dominant season. She scored 90 goals, including seven in the 12-10 Class A state championship win, and added 50 assists for 140 points in 17 games. For her career, Sliwkowski scored 336 points as the Rams went 49-0 and won three straight state titles. She plans to continue her lacrosse career at Brown University.

Charlotte Taylor, Greely senior midfielder: In helping lead the Rangers to their second straight Class B state championship, Taylor was one of the top offensive players in the Western Maine Conference. Taylor scored 57 goals and assisted on 44 for 101 points, while grabbing 64 ground balls and causing 49 turnovers. Taylor also was pivotal in getting her team control of the ball, winning 75 draw controls. She plans to play lacrosse next year at Skidmore College.

Lucy Taylor, Falmouth senior midfielder: Taylor was an offensive force for the Navigators, scoring 62 goals and assisting on 17. She won 96 draw controls, helping Falmouth to quickly transition to offense. Taylor scored eight goals in the postseason, and finished her career with more than 100 points. She plans to play lacrosse at Bates College.

Sarah Theriault, Marshwood sophomore attack/midfielder: Theriault began the season at attack but moved to the midfield, where she emerged as one of the top scoring threats in the state. She scored 75 goals and had 20 assists, 30 ground balls, 62 draw controls and caused 20 turnovers. Her season included success against two of the top teams in the state in the regular season, with a six-goal game against Falmouth and a seven-goal effort against Class A state champ Kennebunk.

Kate Tracy, Freeport senior midfielder: With 38 goals and 24 assists, Tracy was the offensive catalyst for the Falcons as they went 16-1 and won their first state championship with a 7-5 victory over defending champ North Yarmouth Academy in the Class C final. She had 110 career goals and 66 assists. Coach Marcia Wood said Tracy was dominant on the draw and in grabbing ground balls across the field. Tracy will play college lacrosse at Wesleyan University.

Vy Tran, North Yarmouth Academy senior midfielder: Tran was the offensive leader for the Panthers, helping them reach the Class C state championship game for the second consecutive year. She scored 64 goals and had 49 assists for 113 points. Tran plans to continue her lacrosse career at Stonehill College as the program transitions to NCAA Division I.

Dinah Wadleigh, Cony senior defense: Selected the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference small school Player of the Year by the league’s coaches, Wadleigh helped the Rams finish 13-3, the best record in program history. Wadleigh was a two-way threat for Cony, finishing with 84 ground balls and 36 turnovers caused while scoring 33 goals, with eight assists and 22 draw controls. She’ll continue her lacrosse career at St. Joseph’s College in Standish.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Marcia Wood, Freeport: Wood led the Falcons to their first state title since the Maine Principals’ Association began sponsoring lacrosse in 1998, with a 7-5 win over defending state champ NYA in the Class C championship game. Freeport’s lone loss was a 5-4 decision to eventual Class B state champion Greely. It was the fifth state championship for Wood, who won Class A titles as head coach at Scarborough in 2006, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

