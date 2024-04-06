Ruth Boles, Cheverus senior forward: The Stags became a championship team thanks to Boles stepping up as the linchpin in the paint. She showed excellent instincts for boxing out and rebounding, averaging 10.7 points and seven rebounds per game. In the playoffs, she averaged 15 points and 9.3 rebounds over three games.

Bailey Breen, Oceanside junior center: With the 6-foot-3 Breen in the middle, Oceanside rolled to another Class B title. The KVAC Class B Player of the Year averaged 30.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while commanding consistent double teams. She also knocked down 56 3-pointers, second most in the conference.

Madelynn Deprey, Caribou junior guard: The Big East Player of the Year emerged as one of the state’s most dangerous offensive players. She averaged 22.9 points per game and was the Vikings’ point guard and top scoring option. She also averaged 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

Saige Evans, Old Town senior forward: The senior was the Big East’s top rebounder and the focal point for the Class B North champions, averaging 18.7 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She collected 26 points and 16 rebounds in the regional final, then led a defense that held Bailey Breen to four points in the state championship game.

Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus senior guard/forward: The Miss Maine Basketball winner and Varsity Maine Player of the Year excelled on both ends of the court for the Class AA champions. Fitzpatrick averaged 25.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.9 steals per game, all of which led Class AA North. She’ll play next at the University of Maine.

Ellie Gay, Gorham senior forward: One of the state’s best big-game players, Gay had a knack for the momentum-changing or game-clinching shot. The Miss Maine Basketball finalist averaged 12.6 points during the season, then stepped it up with a Class AA South tournament-record 51 points over three games.

Caroline Hartley, Scarborough senior forward: The Miss Maine Basketball finalist was a versatile player who could score, defend and play multiple positions. She was a first-team all-SMAA pick who averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. “The bigger the game, the better she played,” Coach Mike Giordano said.

Grace Jaffray, Ellsworth junior forward: The junior forward was the perfect fit for Ellsworth’s uptempo attack, and her ability to strike in transition led the Eagles to an undefeated regular season and the Class B North final. She averaged 22.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals. “She’s an absolute stud,” Brunswick Coach Sam Farrell said.

Emma Lizotte, Thornton Academy senior forward: Lizotte brought an inside scoring ability that commanded frequent double teams, and she changed games with her knack for challenging shots. She averaged 17.3 points and 11.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks, leading Class AA South in all three categories. Lizotte will play next for Quinnipiac University.

Ella Pelletier, Oxford Hills junior forward: Pelletier became the Vikings’ go-to player this season and responded by averaging 19.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. She was the Class AA North co-Player of the Year, along with Maddie Fitzpatrick. “She carried that team,” Brunswick Coach Sam Farrell said.

Maddie Provost, Lawrence sophomore point guard: After showing her potential in her first season, Provost broke through in her second. She averaged 21 points and 3.9 assists per game, knocked down a KVAC-high 61 3-pointers, and was named the conference’s Class A Player of the Year.

Dakota Shipley, Brunswick senior forward: Shipley led the Dragons to their first Class A championship, scoring inside and from the perimeter while altering shots on defense. She averaged 16.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.8 blocks, and scored 21 points with 10 rebounds against Cony in the state final.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Goodman, Cheverus: Despite losing several key players from last season, Goodman guided the Stags to a perfect season and their second Class AA championship in three years. Cheverus thrived in the second half of games throughout the season, and Goodman expertly managed the Stags through foul trouble in a regional championship win over Oxford Hills.

