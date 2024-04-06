Pierce Walston knows he was a “hothead” as a younger athlete.

Orono High’s boys’ basketball coach, Ed Kohtala, saw it too but didn’t worry. As Kohtala puts it, it’s a lot easier to “mold and direct a great competitive spirit than to try to light that fire in somebody.”

Over the past two years Walston, a 6-foot senior guard, says he’s learned that “staying cool, calm and composed is always the best way.”

During the regular season, many high school players in Maine made strong cases for player of the year honors. After the playoffs were over, Walston became the consensus choice of coaches, drawing support from Classes AA, A, B, and C, and from teams in the north and south.

Walston averaged 17.4 points, 6.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 steals while directing Orono to a second straight Class B championship. More than Walston’s stats, what opposing coaches praised was his ability to control and dictate a game.

That’s why Pierce Walston is the 2024 Varsity Maine Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Advertisement

“I’m not surprised that coaches supported him,” Kohtala said. “Because once we got a lead – his play, his control, the way he orchestrated things – made it almost impossible for the other team to get over the hump.”

Walston’s final high school game was a perfect example. Orono was facing high-scoring Oceanside in a championship game rematch.

From the start of the game, Walston was able to work off his own dribble to get to open space near the free-throw line. From there, he initially looked for his own shot. After scoring early, he waited for the Mariners to close on him so he could pass to teammates for open layups and corner 3-pointers.

Basically, Walston did what he wanted to do, at his own pace, never flustered, never hurried. The one-time hothead was still playing with competitive fire, but it was Oceanside getting burned.

“This year, I had a feeling (Oceanside was) going to focus on (teammate) Ben Francis, so I just wanted to get on the attack early and open up the perimeter guys,” Walston said. “Once I got into the painted area, I knew in some cases they would overreact to me, and really distributing the ball and getting my teammates open looks is what I pride myself on.”

Messalonskee Coach Sam Smith said he saw the same skills on display in a closed-door scrimmage as both teams tuned up for the playoffs. Messalonskee made a run to the A North final.

Advertisement

“He is a player and he’s so smart,” Smith said. “He’s just a winner. He’s good offensively, but he’s also really good defensively. He does it on both ends. You have to see him and watch him play to understand it.”

For Walston and many of his teammates it was a third state championship in a calendar year. Orono won the eight-man football Small School championship with Walston as a wide receiver, safety, kicker, punter and return man.

Walston is setting his own pace for his future, too. He would like to play college basketball, and believes he can do it well at an in-state program. But his first priority will be to complete basic training and then technical school for the Maine Air National Guard, with a focus on heavy equipment operation.

“I’ve always been a kid who’s had a plan, and it’s really a family thing. My dad was in the Navy, my grandfather and great-grandfather were in the Army,” Walston said. “It’s continuing that generational thing in a way, and at the same time giving myself time to make some decisions.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous