Staff report

Reese Bryant hit a two-run double during a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning as Bonny Eagle earned its first softball win over the season Wednesday, 9-7 over Scarborough in Standish.

Madison McGlinn had three hits for Bonny Eagle (1-2), Annabella McClure belted a pair of doubles and drove in four runs, and Bryant and Lily Parker each added two hits.

Jamie Kemper smacked a home run for Scarborough (2-2).

WINDHAM 7, THORNTON ACADEMY 3: Kennedy Kimball hit an RBI triple and struck out 13 while throwing a four-hitter as the Eagles (3-0) defeated the Golden Trojans (1-2) in Saco.

Addison Caiazzo added two RBI, and Kyla Harvie had two hits.

Windham broke open a tight game by scoring four runs in the fifth inning to make it 6-1.

Thornton got two RBI from Allison Marines and two hits from Emma Barnes.

WELLS 11, CAPE ELIZABETH 10: Savannah Tardiff scored on Jada Pullen’s bunt single in the bottom of the seventh as the Warriors (4-1) edged the Capers (0-4) in Wells.

Jayden Pelletier homered for Wells, and Cailin Henry hit a triple and a single.

Kelsie Law led Cape Elizabeth with three hits. Sophia Chung, Lauren Steinberg and Molly McKibben chipped in with two hits apiece for the Capers, who twice erased five-run deficits.

FREEPORT 6, LAKE REGION 3: Lillian Larochelle was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBI for the Falcons (3-0) in a win over the Lakers (1-1) at Naples.

Celia Cobb added a double for Freeport. Mallory Smith hit a double for Lake Region.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: An eight-run first inning started the Panthers (3-0) on their way to a five-inning win over the Patriots (0-4) in Gray.

Jordan Nash led NYA with three hits, including a double. Hayden Wienckowski, Cami Casserly and Brooklyn Goodman each had two hits, with Goodman driving in three runs.

Lily Rawnsley drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher, striking out four while allowing four hits and three walks.

Maisie Lerette, the losing pitcher, collected two hits at the plate.

SOUTH PORTLAND 25, NOBLE 0: Ella Nickerson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and six RBI as the Red Riots (2-0) picked up a three-inning mercy-rule win over the Knights (0-3) in North Berwick.

Chloe Whitten, Jillian Edgar and winning pitcher Baylie Littlefield all tallied three RBI.

BASEBALL

FREEPORT 12, LAKE REGION 0: Liam Emmons notched three hits – including two doubles – and three RBI to lead the Falcons (3-0) over the Lakers (1-3) in five innings at Naples.

Harry Walker also tallied three hits and Tristan Francis had a pair of singles.

Arlo Boutureira picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out four in four innings.

POLAND 8, YORK 7: Winning pitcher Travis West hit a grand slam in the second inning, and the Knights (2-2) held off the Wildcats (2-1) in Poland.

Adam Gwarjanski got the Knights started with a two-run homer in the first inning. Shawn West contributed a double.

Jack Joyce homered among his two hits for York. Bradley Carr, Lucas Ketchum and Henry Ober each hit a double.

TRAIP ACADEMY 15, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 6: Sean Webster collected three hits and four RBI ,while Quinn Alessi had two singles, a double and two RBI as the Rangers (1-1) topped the Seagulls (0-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

Alec Webster, Jack Downs and Jack McNamara all had two hits for Traip. Colby Christiansen pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out eight.

CONY 4, OCEANSIDE 1: Lance Theriault allowed just two hits and hit a double at the plate to lead the Rams (2-2) over the Mariners (2-2) in Augusta.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 12, PORTLAND 9: Jackson Hamilton led the Hawks (1-3) with four goals, Rogan Boisvert logged two goals and three assists, and Hayden Demeroto and Quinn Maguire each had two goals and one assist in a win over the Bulldogs (1-2) in South Berwick.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 8: Liam Street, Jack Bathe and Nick Pelletier each recorded two goals and an assist as the Panthers (3-1) edged the 26ers (0-3) in Yarmouth.

Zach Leinward also scored twice. Ethan Brochu rounded out the goal scoring for NYA.

Aries Plourde and Benjamin Powell led Gray-New Gloucester/Poland with three goals apiece. Talen Langevin and Noah Schaeffer added a goal apiece.

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, FALMOUTH 6: Keegan Lathrop scored four goals, including the go-ahead tally late in the first half, and the Capers (4-0) edged the Navigators (4-1) in Falmouth.

The Capers also got two goals from Bobby Offit, one from Alex van Huystee and 12 saves from Michael Foley as they won their second consecutive one-goal decision.

Falmouth had the ball late in regulation with a chance to force overtime but turned it over. The Navigators were paced by three goals from Hayden Davis. Joey Guerrette, TJ Saulter and Evan Yale added one apiece.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

BIDDEFORD 17, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 1: Abby Bouffard recorded 10 goals and three assists to power the Tigers (2-2) over the 26ers (0-2) in Biddeford.

Lilly Ouellette scored four goals, and Danielle Emerson tallied a goal and four assists.

Emma McMahon scored for GNG/Poland.

