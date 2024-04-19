FREEPORT — The Greely girls’ lacrosse team is thrilled to have Eva Williams back on the field.

Williams, a senior captain who was sidelined last year because of a knee injury, has returned with a vengeance. She scored five goals Friday afternoon at Joan Benoit Samuelson Track and Field, capping it off with 7.6 seconds left in overtime to give the Rangers an 8-7 victory at Freeport in a compelling battle of likely Class B contenders.

Williams broke the tie on a free-position shot as Greely evened its record at 1-1 following a season-opening loss to Class A powerhouse Kennebunk.

“I’m so psyched to be back,” said Williams. “I’ve just had the best time. I’m so hungry for the ball and to be out there with my teammates. It’s so awesome. I love to be part of the team.”

The Rangers are two-time defending Class B state champions but lost some top players to graduation, so Williams’ return has been invaluable according to Becca Koelker, the team’s long-time coach.

“(Eva’s) a gift to coach,” said Koelker. “She has such a high lax IQ. She’s like having another coach out there. She’s positive. She’s a leader. She’s hard-working. She checks all the boxes.”

Advertisement

Early on, Greely appeared to be in command. Kylie Lord, Kelsey Crocker and Asja Kelman scored in the first quarter, and after Lana DiRusso got the Falcons (1-1) on the board, Williams connected twice early in the second quarter for a 5-1 lead.

But Freeport, which moved up to Class B after winning last year’s Class C title, drew within two by halftime, thanks to a second goal from DiRusso and a free-position shot from Mia Levesque with just 4.5 seconds to go.

After Williams and Levesque traded third-quarter goals, Williams scored off the fourth-quarter faceoff to make it 7-4.

Freeport fought back, however, as Elsa Klein and Levesque combined for three straight goals.

Klein scored from free position, then Levesque took a pass from Kiley Webber and beat Rangers goalie Whitney Bond (three saves) with 6:28 left in regulation.

Levesque set up Klein’s tying goal in transition with 2:38 to go.

As time wound down in overtime, Williams attempted a shot that was saved by Freeport goalie Hailly Curtis, but a shooting space violation was called on the Falcons, giving Williams another chance to win it.

Advertisement

“I was nervous,” Williams said. ”There’s a lot of pressure, but I did it for my team and finished that shot for them. We won as a team. Just to get a win under our belts is great. It’ll build up our confidence.”

“There was no one else I would have wanted to shoot that shot,” Koelker added.

Curtis made seven saves for Freeport, which had two possessions in overtime but turned the ball over each time.

“Every year we start in a hole because we can’t handle pressure, and once we get into it, it’s too late,” said Freeport Coach Marcia Wood. “Last year, it was a one-point game, and this year again. It could have gone either way. I’m glad we battled back.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: