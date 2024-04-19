Keeler Vogt threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out six batters, as Greely shut out Gray-New Gloucester, 10-0, in a Western Maine Conference baseball game Friday in Cumberland.

Wyatt Soucie was 3 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Ethan Robeck hit a double and had three RBI.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, LEAVITT 0: Brady Inman allowed one hit over six innings while collecting three hits at the plate as the Capers (2-0) shut out the Hornets (1-1) in Turner.

Gabe Harmon also had three hits and drove in two runs. He pitched the seventh to close out the win.

Noah Carpenter took the loss, giving up three runs in four innings.

POLAND 14, MEDOMAK VALLEY 12: A six-run fifth inning put the Knights (1-1) ahead for good in a win over the Panthers (0-1) at Waldoboro.

Advertisement

Poland opened the game with six runs in the top of the first, but Medomak Valley compiled 11 runs over the next four innings to go ahead 11-8.

Sam Paladino collected four hits, including a double, to lead the Knights. Landon Cooper had three hits, and Alex Mains hit a double and a single.

Medomak’s Kristian Schuman had three hits, including one of his team’s four doubles. Porter Gahagan contributed a double and a single.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4, WELLS 1: Ethan Lord hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Jagger Helwig chipped in with a pair of hits as the Raiders (2-0) topped the Warriors (1-1) in Wells.

Oliver Allocco went the distance on the mound for Fryeburg, allowing five hits, while fanning three and walking two.

Jackson Pollard had two hits for Wells.

Advertisement

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, WESTBROOK 1: Hudson Iacuessa pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk, and also went 3 for 4 with three runs scored as the Red Riots (2-0) beat the Blue Blazes (0-2) in five innings at South Portland.

Alex Horton, Curtis Metcalf and Corbin Voisine had two hits apiece for South Portland. Kason Lewis hit a two-run double.

SCARBOROUGH 4, MASSABESIC 3: Mason Porter doubled home Zak Sanders in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Red Storm (2-0) edged the Mustangs (0-1) at Scarborough.

Patrick McCue and Matthew Fallona each had RBI as Scarborough erased a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth.

Jack Carroll led Massabesic with two hits.

FALMOUTH 9, NOBLE 1: Tony Severino went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs for the Navigators (2-0) as they beat the Knights (0-2) in Falmouth.

Advertisement

Josh Polchies, Tyler Simmons and Thomas Healey also had two hits apiece.

Falmouth starter Jacoby Porter allowed one run on two hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

MARSHWOOD 10, PORTLAND 0: Charlie Hudson struck one nine while throwing a two-hitter, and Noah Fitzgerald and Sam Gennaro each hit a two-run single as the Hawks (2-0) blanked the Bulldogs (1-1) in a five-inning game at South Berwick.

Ronan Garrett and Silas Reimels notched two hits apiece.

YORK 13, MORSE 6: John Jacobson belted a two-run homer and a solo blast to power the Wildcats (1-0) past the Shipbuilders (0-2) at York.

Morse opened a 6-1 with the help of grand slam by Ashford Hays in the third inning.

Advertisement

York took the lead for good with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jacobson led off with a home run, and Jack Joyce hit a two-run shot.

Joyce finished 3 for 4 with three RBI. Ben Brown, Brody Gullison, Bradley Carr and Conor Fell added two hits apiece.

YARMOUTH 11, LAKE REGION 1: Matt Gautreau drove in three runs, David Swift added two RBI, and the Clippers (1-0) invoked the mercy rule by scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth against the Lakers (0-2) in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth pitcher Sam Lowenstein allowed just one hit and struck out 10.

BIDDEFORD 6, BONNY EAGLE 1: Gino Mariello allowed only two hits and went 2 for 2 and the plate, leading the Tigers (2-0) past the Scots (0-1) in Standish.

Dom Smith scored three runs, and Jacob Keiser hit a two-run single.

Advertisement

SOFTBALL

LEAVITT 14, CAPE ELIZABETH 3: Sam Deblois hit a grand slam as part of a three-hit, seven-RBI game as the Hornets (2-0) downed the Capers (0-2) in five innings in Turner.

Cape Elizabeth was held to one hit by Finn Gilbert but scored three runs in the top of the first. Leavitt responded with five runs in the bottom half, then added three in the second and six in the third.

Hailey Cyr earned the win with 42/3 innings of relief, allowing the lone Capers hit and striking out seven.

GREELY 11, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 9: Haley Stewart totaled three RBI on a pair of singles, and Fiona MacArthur made a game-saving catch in the seventh inning as the Rangers (1-1) edged the Patriots (0-2) in Cumberland.

Maisie Lerette produced a single and a two-run homer for Gray-New Gloucester, but her bid for a second home run was denied by MacArthur’s catch for the final out of the game, after the Patriots had scored five runs to trim an 11-4 deficit.

Advertisement

MacArthur also had two hits. The Patriots got two hits from Mackenzie Gervais.

WELLS 11, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5: The Warriors (3-0) broke open a tight contest with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Raiders (1-1) at Wells.

Payton Fazzina led Wells with three hits. Jayden Pelletier and Savannah Tardiff both had a double and single, and Natalie Blaisdell and Jada Pullen each smacked a triple.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MARSHWOOD 15, PORTLAND 2: Maddy Poitras paced the Hawks (2-0) with seven goals and three assists as they cruised past the Bulldogs (0-3) in South Berwick.

Hadley Prewitt and Eva Hersey each provided two goals and four assists, while Brynn Folger and Liv Drake also scored twice.

Advertisement

Leah Sigfridson tallied both goals for Portland.

WELLS 14, ST. DOMINIC 0: Ellie Moore led the Warriors (1-0) with four goals and four assists in a win over the Saints (0-2) in Auburn.

Kendall Maxon added two goals and three assists. Kayla Bolton made 10 saves for the shutout.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

FALMOUTH 14, SCARBOROUGH 2: Gio Guerrette recorded five goals, and Hayden Davis added three goals and an assist, leading the Navigators (3-0) over the Red Storm (0-3) in Scarborough.

Joey Guerrette chipped in with two goals. Evan Yale had a goal and two assists.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 15, GARDINER 11: Zach Leinward and Gavin Thomas each tallied three goals and an assist as the Panthers (2-1) defeated the Tigers (0-1) in Yarmouth.

Jack Bathe also netted three goals, and Hugo Daniel added two goals and two assists. Liam Street posted a goal and four assists.

Cody Dingwell scored four goals for Gardiner and Owen Chadwick chipped in with three. Brayden Elliott logged two goals and two assists.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »