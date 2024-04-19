BASEBALL

Marcelo Mayer hit a single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Portland Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in an Eastern League game Friday night at Hadlock Field.

Mayer, who has at least one hit in all 10 games he has played this season, was 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Portland (7-4).

Blaze Jordan had an RBI single in the first inning to give Portland a 1-0 lead. Kyle Teel added a solo home run in the third, before Andres Sosa tied it with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth.

GOLF

PGA: Collin Morikawa had another solid round at the RBC Heritage with a 5-under 66 at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and appears to be getting back to the reliable form that made him a two-time major champion.

Advertisement

Morikawa had a four-way share of the lead with Tom Hoge (64), J.T. Poston (68) and Sepp Straka, who recovered from an opening drive that plunked a spectator in the head and led to a double bogey.

Straka settled down after hearing the spectator was going to be fine, then put together eight birdies for a 65.

They were at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of a group that features Ludvig Aberg, the Masters runner-up.

• Wesley Bryan closed with an eagle-birdie-birdie finish for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke lead over Justin Lower after the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Bryan, playing on a sponsor exemption, was at 15-under 129 to set the 36-hole tournament record by two shots. It also marked Bryan’s personal best for 36 holes.

TENNIS

Advertisement

BARCELONA OPEN: Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas won to advance to the semifinals in Spain, keeping them on course to meet in a second straight final.

Ruud beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-3 to notch his season-leading 27th win. The sixth-ranked Norwegian has two more wins than Jannik Sinner.

Tsitsipas saved two match points to rally past Facundo Díaz, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

PORSCHE GRAND PRIX: Emma Raducanu’s winning run came to an end in a 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Germany.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk needed eight match points to stun third-ranked Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6) in their quarterfinal.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: UConn freshman Stephon Castle has entered his name into the NBA draft, becoming the fifth Husky starter to at least explore moving on after Connecticut’s latest NCAA title run.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while often drawing the defensive assignment to shut down the opposition’s top perimeter player.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

NBA: Damian Lillard practiced fully but Giannis Antetokounmpo remained out of live drills as the Milwaukee Bucks continued getting ready for Sunday’s playoff opener against the Indiana Pacers.

Lillard is dealing with a sore adductor that limited him the last weekend of the regular season, while Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks’ final three regular-season games because of a strained left calf. Although Bucks President Peter Feigin told Milwaukee radio station WKLH that Antetokounmpo “definitely will not be back for Sunday,” Coach Doc Rivers said he isn’t ready to rule the two-time MVP out for the start of the series.

ROAD RACING

BEIJING HALF MARATHON: Organizers have revoked He Jie’s victory in the Beijing Half Marathon last weekend after an investigation confirmed that three other runners slowed down to let him win the race.

All four runners were disqualified and had to return their medals and prize money.

HOCKEY

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: John Hynes of the Minnesota Wild has been named coach of the U.S. team for next month’s world championship in the Czech Republic.

The event that will take place from May 10-26, with games in Prague and Ostrava.

Send questions/comments to the editors.