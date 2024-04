TOPSHAM — The Mt. Ararat baseball team got big pitching and clutch fielding early before getting the bats going late Thursday in a 7-4 victory over Mt. Blue.

The game was scoreless through five innings before a two-run single by Nick Creek highlighted a four-run sixth for Mt. Ararat (1-1). Mt. Blue then scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Eagles answered with three in the seventh before holding off the Cougars in the bottom half.



Creek had two hits and three RBIs for Mt. Ararat, which bounced back from a 9-0 defeat to Hampden Academy in Tuesday’s season opener. Pitcher Andrew Clemons went the distance for the Eagles, striking out six in an 112-pitch effort to earn the win.

Nolan Leso took the loss for Mt. Blue (0-1), which was playing as the home team at Mt. Ararat’s field with its own facilities still unsuitable for play.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: