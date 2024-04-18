TOPSHAM — The Mt. Ararat baseball team got big pitching and clutch fielding early before getting the bats going late Thursday in a 7-4 victory over Mt. Blue.

The game was scoreless through five innings before a two-run single by Nick Creek highlighted a four-run sixth for Mt. Ararat (1-1). Mt. Blue then scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Eagles answered with three in the seventh before holding off the Cougars in the bottom half.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Creek had two hits and three RBIs for Mt. Ararat, which bounced back from a 9-0 defeat to Hampden Academy in Tuesday’s season opener. Pitcher Andrew Clemons went the distance for the Eagles, striking out six in an 112-pitch effort to earn the win.

Nolan Leso took the loss for Mt. Blue (0-1), which was playing as the home team at Mt. Ararat’s field with its own facilities still unsuitable for play.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: