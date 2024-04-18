GIRLS

Laura Chapman, Boothbay junior: Chapman returns for a third straight season at No. 1 singles. She has twice reached the round of 16 in the state singles tournament.

Adea Cobaj, Yarmouth sophomore: Cobaj played No. 1 singles last spring and compiled a 5-5 record. She advanced to round of 32 in the state singles tournament and split sets with the 12th seed before falling in a tiebreaker.

Ariana Cote, Thornton Academy senior: Cote advanced to the Round of 16 in the state singles tournament last spring before falling to sixth-seeded Haylie Peacock of Gardiner, an eventual semifinalist.

Olivia Guinard, Sanford senior: Guinard went 11-1 in team competition last spring and led Sanford to the Class A South quarterfinals. Seeded fourth in the state singles tournament, she reached the quarterfinals before falling to No. 5 Sofia Kirtchev of Falmouth.

Sofia Kirtchev, Falmouth sophomore: In her first season of high school tennis, Kirtchev led Falmouth to the Class A finals. She also reached the semifinals of the singles state tournament before falling to top seed Mya Vincent of Edward Little.

Sofia Mavor, Yarmouth senior: The 2021 singles state champion as a freshman, Mavor returns to high school tennis after a two-year absence. She plans to continue her tennis career at the Air Force Academy.

Coco Meserve, Brunswick senior: Meserve is the defending singles state champion who led the Dragons to a 3-2 victory over Falmouth for the Class A team title. She also reached the singles state finals as a sophomore and plans to attend the University of Virginia.

Ellie Meserve, Brunswick sophomore: Meserve returns at No. 2 singles, the position from which she grinded out a 7-6, 7-6 victory in the Class A finals to help lift Brunswick over Falmouth. She was 10-1 in the regular season.

Haylie Peacock, Gardiner senior: Peacock earned the sixth seed in the state singles tournament and advanced to the semifinals before falling 6-4, 6-4 to eventual champ Coco Meserve. Peacock did not lose a match in team competition.

Isobel Wright, Greely junior: Wright reached the Round of 16 in the state singles tournament last spring before falling in straight sets to third-seeded Amber Woods of Scarborough.

BOYS

Gabe Berman, Cape Elizabeth senior: Berman went 13-1 in team play last season and advanced to the round of 16 in the state singles tournament, knocking off the 11th seed before falling to No. 6 Alberto Cutone of Kennebunk.

Andi Cobaj, Yarmouth senior: Cobaj helped the Clippers win a fourth straight Class B state title. He also advanced to the round of 32 in the singles state tournament.

Alberto Cutone, Kennebunk sophomore: In his first taste of high school tennis, Cutone earned the sixth seed and advanced to the singles semifinals before falling to No. 2 Sam Yoon, the only player to beat Cutone last spring.

George Cutone, Kennebunk senior: A two-time singles state champion, Cutone led the Rams to the Class A South finals. He plans to continue his career at the Naval Academy.

Terry Ma, Thornton Academy junior: Ma returns at No. 1 singles for a team that went 11-3 last spring. Seeded third in the singles state tournament, he advanced to the quarterfinals.

Will Meyer, Camden Hills freshman: Meyer immediately vaults to the top of the Windjammers’ ladder. Among USTA boys 16-and-under, he ranks second in Maine behind Alberto Cutone, and he more than held his own in a preseason scrimmage match with Falmouth’s Sam Yoon.

Matt Morneault, Falmouth freshman: Morneault fills in the No. 2 singles spot behind Sam Yoon, who fills the vacancy left by since-graduated 2023 state champion Xander Barber. Morneault is ranked fourth among Maine 16-and-under boys in USTA competition.

Charles Segal, Greely senior: Segal went 10-2 in team competition last spring and, despite being unseeded, reached the singles quarterfinals by knocking off the 12th and fifth seeds and extending the fourth seed to three sets.

Andriy Vykhodtsev, Thornton Academy freshman: The younger brother of 2019 singles finalist Dariy Vykhodtsev slots in behind Terry Ma to give the Golden Trojans a solid 1-2 punch at the top of their lineup.

Sam Yoon, Falmouth junior: Yoon is a two-time singles state finalist who was unbeaten in team competition last spring, helping the Navigators win the Class A state title. He hits forehands from both wings.

