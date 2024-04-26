Sadie Armstrong pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and had three hits, and Portland scored four runs in the seventh inning to grab a 5-1 win over Massabesic in a Class A South softball game Friday in Waterboro.

Hadleigh McPartlan’s second RBI single of the game helped Portland (3-1) break a 1-1 deadlock. The Bulldogs added three more runs on errors.

Massabesic (1-3) scored in the first inning when Ella Donovan drove in Felicia Proctor, who got the lone hit for the Mustangs.

WELLS 10, YARMOUTH 9: The Warriors (5-1) scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rallied past the Clippers (1-1) at Yarmouth.

Savannah Tardiff had three hits to pace Wells. Payton Fazzina chipped in with two hits.

Yarmouth was led by Julia Lawwell with three hits, including a solo home run and a triple. Drea Rideout also belted a triple and a home run, and Adelaide Strout and Cat Rich each collected two hits.

Advertisement

KENNEBUNK 13, THORNTON ACADEMY 3: Julia Pike struck out 10 while throwing a one-hitter and helped her cause with a pair of doubles as the Rams (2-2) defeated the Golden Trojans (1-2) in six innings at Kennebunk.

Talia Kellum chipped in with three hits, Paige Williams had a two-run single, and Skylar Holder added a pair of singles.

SOUTH PORTLAND 22, DEERING 2: The Red Riots (3-0) scored 18 runs in the first inning and defeated the Rams (0-3) in a three-inning game at South Portland.

Andrea DiMauro, the winning pitcher, went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBI. Jillian Edgar was 2 for 2 with three RBI, and Phoebe Dodge drove in two runs with a double and a single.

OXFORD HILLS 15, MT. ARARAT 0: The Vikings (4-1) outhit the Eagles 14-2 and scored in every inning of a mercy-rule victory in Topsham.

Winning pitcher Cameron Mayhan, Maddy Miller, Charlotte McGreevy and Kyeria Morse were repeat hitters for the Vikings, who got two runs in the first inning, two in the second, four in the third, and three in both the fourth and fifth.

Advertisement

Paige Bell and Lexie Dupre singled for Mt. Ararat (0-5).

FREEPORT 18, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Vanessa St. Pierre went 4 for 4, drove in a run and scored three times as the Falcons (4-0) knocked out 15 hits and cruised past the Patriots (0-5) in a four-inning game at Gray.

Izzy George had three hits, including a pair of triples. Celia Cobb also recorded three hits, while Rosie Panenka and Lillian Larochelle added two hits apiece.

ST. DOMINIC 18, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3: A 12-run first inning started the Saints (1-1) on their way to a four-inning win over the Seagulls (0-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

Emily Andrews led the offense with three doubles. Cassidy Russell finished with two doubles and five RBI and Lily Fortin scored four runs. Sophia Franciose also hit two doubles.

Maddie Andrews was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits while striking out nine.

Advertisement

LACROSSE

WINDHAM 21, DEERING 2: Abby Trainor put in six goals and Neve Ledbetter scored five as the Eagles (4-1) handled the Rams (0-4) in Windham.

Maddy Donnelly, Lauren Jordan, Ella Lombard and Olivia McPherson all scored twice. Riley Small made four saves in goal.

Shay Rosenthal scored both goals for Deering.

KENNEBUNK 19, PORTLAND 5: Camdyn Keenan, Mara Muse, Sophia Notine and Keara Battaglise all scored three goals as the Rams (5-0) rolled past the Bulldogs (1-4) in Portland.

Ella Highbarger, Ivy Armentrout and Anne McCarron each scored twice for Kennebunk.

Portland got two goals apiece from Phoebe Knoll and Leah Sigfridson.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous