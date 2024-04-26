Nick Harmon’s goal broke a tie with 4:27 to play, and visiting Scarborough edged South Portland, 9-8, in a Class A boys’ lacrosse game Friday night.

Ben Kerbel helped the Red Storm (2-3) preserve the lead with 16 saves. Wes Merrill and Olin Pedersen scored three goals apiece.

The Red Riots (2-2) got two goals from Beckett Mehlhorn and eight saves from Umar Weise.

YARMOUTH 20, WAYNFLETE 6: Colter Olson scored three goals and set up six others, and the Clippers (5-0) rode a 10-goal second quarter to a victory over the Flyers (1-2) in Portland.

Ian Minnihan and Owen Walsh both scored four goals, and George Brown and Matt Cain each added three.

The Flyers got four goals from Jacob Woodman and 17 saves from Skiddy von Stade.

PORTLAND 11, TRAIP ACADEMY 4: Louis Thurston tallied three goals as the Bulldogs (2-2) beat the Rangers (0-5) in Kittery.

Andy Marvin added a pair of goals. Johan Bryand, Jack O’Connell, Seamus Devon, Matthew Devon and Cam Toher were the other goal scorers for Portland.

Brody Johnson led Traip with three goals. Joey Watts had a goal and assist.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 7, CHEVERUS 6: Noah Schaeffer netted four goals to lead the 26ers (1-3) over the Stags (1-3) in Portland.

Asthen Golebiewski, Breck Langevin and Aries Plourde also scored for GNG/Poland.

Quin Gleason led Cheverus with two goals. Nick Dube, Matt Hahn, Matt Paradis and Elijah Timlin chipped in one goal apiece.

BASEBALL

TRAIP ACADEMY 10, WAYNFLETE/NYA 8: Colby Christiansen collected two hits and three RBI, and the Rangers (2-1) scored six runs in the sixth inning to erase an 8-4 deficit and earn a comeback win over the Flyers (1-1) in Portland.

Sean Webster added two hits and two RBI. Phin Fifield and Chris Balano both scored twice for Traip.

SACOPEE VALLEY 8, POLAND 2: Dylan Capano pitched a six-hitter with nine strikeouts and led the offense with a home run and a triple as the Hawks (2-1) defeated the Knights (2-3) in Hiram.

Alex Mains had two hits for Poland.

YORK 10, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5: Ben Brown had four hits for York, including a double and a home run, as the Wildcats (3-1) built a 7-0 lead and defeated the Raiders (2-2) at Fryeburg.

Leo Sullivan chipped in with three hits, while Brody Gullison added two.

Connor Keaten had a pair of doubles for Fryeburg, and Alex Allain hit a three-run homer.

FREEPORT 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Ben Bolduc tallied three hits, including a pair of doubles, as the Falcons (4-0) defeated the Patriots (0-4) at Gray.

Liam Emmons went the distance on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits, with 11 strikeouts and five walks. He also had two hits at the plate.

Griffin Richmond had a solo home run for Gray-New Gloucester.

YARMOUTH 3, WELLS 2: Bobby Wolff scored the tying run on Andrew Cheever’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, then scored on a bases-loaded walk in the ninth as the Clippers (2-1) edged the Warriors (2-3) in Yarmouth.

Cheever struck out seven over 3 2/3 innings to earn the win in the relief. He also had two hits. Sam Lowenstein notched a double and a single.

Derek Martin hit a single and a double for Wells.

