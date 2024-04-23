Grace Keaney had four goals and an assist as Yarmouth beat Cheverus 10-8 in a girls’ lacrosse game on Tuesday in Portland.

Brooke Boone and Aine Powers had three goals apiece for Yarmouth (2-1), while Neena Panozzo added a pair of assists.

Mackenzie Cash scored three goals, while Reese Belanger, Sydney Brunelle, Sophia St. John, Christina Lapoint and Sophia Tamulevich each had one for Cheverus (3-1).

GREELY 11, MARSHWOOD 9: Asja Kelman and Eva Williams both had five goals and two assists as the Rangers (2-1) beat the Hawks (2-1) in South Berwick.

Jane Flynn scored once and Whitney Bond made four saves for Greely.

Sarah Theriault had five goals, Hadley Prewitt tallied a goal and four assists and Madison Poitras scored twice for Marshwood. Leighla Twohig made four saves.

WELLS 5, WESTBROOK 2: Carys Ramsey and Izzy Leslie scored two goals apiece for the Warriors (2-0) in a win over the Blue Blazes (1-3) in Wells.

Ellie Moore added a goal for Wells and Kayla Bolton made six saves.

Lyla Dunphe and Jemima Kabangu each had a goal and Karla Melgar made 13 saves for Westbrook.

KENNEBUNK 14, CAPE ELIZABETH 3: Camdyn Keenan had three goals and two assists, while Mara Muse added three goals and one assist as the Rams (3-0) handled the Capers (1-2) in Kennebunk.

Helen Kennie, Ivy Armentrout and Sophia Notine all scored twice for Kennebunk. Brielle Thompson tallied four saves.

PORTLAND 13, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Phoebe Knoll had five goals for the Bulldogs (1-3) as they beat the Red Eddies (1-2) at Portland.

Leah Sigfridson had three goals for Portland, Gabby Harrigan and Ava Christensen each added two and Ella Worcester had one.

Izzy Hayes scored for Edward Little.

SOFTBALL

GORHAM 9, PORTLAND 0: Lily Tukey hit a two-run single as the Rams (2-0) scored three times in the bottom of the fifth and beat the Bulldogs (2-1) in Gorham.

Andi Cloutier had a pair of hits for Gorham, while Sophia DiPhilippo and Sawyer Vonderhaar each had a triple.

Amber Bretton allowed one hit, struck out 10 and walked two for Gorham.

CHEVERUS 6, SCARBOROUGH 0: Freshman Addison DeRoche pitched a no-hitter, striking out 15 batters as the Stags (2-0) beat the Red Storm (2-1) in Portland.

DeRoche walked just one, adding a double and triple and two RBI at the plate.

Sadie Collins and Kelsey Cassidy (two hits) added triples.

BASEBALL

KENNEBUNK 11, PORTLAND 0: Drew Sliwkowski allowed one hit and struck out 10 in four innings to lead the Rams (1-1) over the Bulldogs (0-3) in Kennebunk.

George Lazos had two hits and Austin West hit a two-run single for Kennebunk.

Hunter Temple had two hits for Portland.

SOUTH PORTLAND 13, NOBLE 3: Hudson Iacuessa went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk to help the Red Riots (3-0) beat the Knights (0-3) in North Berwick.

Easton Healy and Alex Dobson each hit a double for South Portland. Ben Morin earned the complete-game win, allowing three runs (none earned) on six hits, while striking out four and walking four.

BIDDEFORD 7, CHEVERUS 0: Gavin Haggett pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, while striking out 13 and walking three to lift the Tigers (3-0) past the Stags (0-2) in Biddeford.

Haggett also had a single, two walks and drove in a run. Biddeford scored five unearned runs.

SANFORD 17, DEERING 4: Ben Gill went 5 for 5 with an inside-the-park homer as the Spartans (1-1) beat the Rams (0-3) at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Scotty Long, Scott Robitaille Jr. and Tyler Sevigny each had two hits for Sanford.

John Bechard had a pinch-hit double for Deering.

MARSHWOOD 7, MASSABESIC 1: Noah Fitzgerald pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits, while striking out five and walking two to lift the Hawks (2-0) past the Mustangs (0-2) in Waterboro.

Tyler Hussey was 3 for 3 with a double, drove in two run scored a run for Marshwood. Fitzgerald also had a double and drove in a run, while Liam Tiernan had two RBI and scored twice.

Matt Letellier singled twice for Massabesic.

FALMOUTH 28, WESTBROOK 1: Jacoby Porter had a home run, a double, three singles and seven RBI to lift the Navigators (3-0) to a win over the Blue Blazes (0-3) in Westbrook.

Brennan Rumpf and Tony Severino both drove in four runs, while Ethan Hendry, Josh Polchies and Sam Shapiro each had three RBI for Falmouth. Nick Wyse pitched four inning allowing one run on one hit while striking out three.

Mitchel Violette drove in a run for Westbrook.

