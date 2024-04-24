NAPLES — Lillian Larochelle was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBI as Freeport defeated Lake Region 6-3 in softball action Wednesday.

Celia Cobb added a double for Freeport (3-0).

Mallory Smith hit a double for Lake Region (1-1).

BASEBALL

FREEPORT 12, LAKE REGION 0: Liam Emmons notched three hits – including two doubles – and three RBI to lead the Falcons (3-0) over the Lakers (1-3) in five innings at Naples.

Harry Walker also tallied three hits and Tristan Francis had a pair of singles. Arlo Boutureira picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out four in four innings.

