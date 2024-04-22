FREEPORT — Arlo Boutureira led Freeport with two base hits and an RBI in a 2-1 win over Poland in baseball action Monday.
Aaron Converse allowed two hits, no earned runs, walked two and struck out seven for Freeport (2-0). Jacob Cass notched a double.
Poland falls to 0-2.
SOFTBALL
FREEPORT 5, POLAND 3: Izzy George pitched a four-hitter and the Falcons (2-0) went ahead for good with a two-run fifth inning against the visiting Knights (1-2) in Freeport.
George also had two hits. Celia Cobb doubled and scored, and Ali Brown walked and came around in the fifth for Freeport.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.