FREEPORT — Arlo Boutureira led Freeport with two base hits and an RBI in a 2-1 win over Poland in baseball action Monday.

Aaron Converse allowed two hits, no earned runs, walked two and struck out seven for Freeport (2-0). Jacob Cass notched a double.

Poland falls to 0-2.

SOFTBALL

FREEPORT 5, POLAND 3: Izzy George pitched a four-hitter and the Falcons (2-0) went ahead for good with a two-run fifth inning against the visiting Knights (1-2) in Freeport.

George also had two hits. Celia Cobb doubled and scored, and Ali Brown walked and came around in the fifth for Freeport.

