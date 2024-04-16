1. Cape Elizabeth. The Capers have been the state’s most dominant boys’ lacrosse program in recent years, winning the last three Class A state championships. There’s no reason to expect that to change in 2024. Cape Elizabeth returns four all-Western Maine Conference players, including senior Keegan Lathrop on attack. The Varsity Maine Player of the Year last season, Lathrop scored 62 goals and finished with 20 assists and 40 ground balls. Sam Cochran and Bobby Offit also return to the attack. Alex van Huystee, Tom Hennessey, Ben Gordon and Will Picarillo will patrol the midfield, with Picarillo handling faceoffs. Colin Blackburn, Jake Leiss and Seamus Jennings lead a strong defensive group in front of returning goalie Mike Foley. Despite a schedule that includes perennial Class A and B contenders, the Capers should be the team to beat once again.

2. Falmouth. The Navigators, who fell to South Portland in the Class A semifinals last season, return three players who’ve committed to Division I lacrosse programs. Junior midfielder Joey Guerrette had 51 goals and 28 assists last season and plans to play collegiately at the University of Massachusetts. Giovanni Guerrette, also a junior and a returning Varsity Maine All-State player, had 55 goals and 17 assists and plans to play at Quinnipiac University. Sophomore midfielder Hayden Davis had 48 goals and 27 assists as a freshman. Indi Backman, a junior committed to Merrimack College, leads the defense, along with Miles Thaxter. Sophomore Cam Day takes over in goal for the Navigators.

3. York. Coming off a 2023 season in which it won its first state championship, York is a favorite is Class B again. York is led by junior midfielder Evan Anastas, whose 55 goals last season included six in the state championship game victory over Messalonskee. Seniors Nick Hoy, a midfielder, and defender Laird Masterson return as captains. Senior midfielder Jim Neal was an all-Western Maine Conference faceoff man last season. Quinn Walenta (attack) and Hayden Forbes (midfielder) are also key returners, along with goalie Evan Giocobba. Senior Brady Higgins gives the Wildcats an experienced long stick midfielder. York will be tested this spring with games against Class A contenders Cape Elizabeth, Thornton Academy and Windham, along with perennial Class B power Yarmouth.

4. Yarmouth. Yarmouth, with just three seniors, will field a young team, but it has enough talent to contend for the Class B crown. The Clippers are led by Colter Olson, one of the top offensive players in the state. Olson had 59 goals and had 28 assists last season. He had 60 points as a sophomore. Sophomore Hakon Yeo should also aid Yarmouth’s attack. Defensively, junior Ward Jenkins, an all-Western Maine Conference choice last season, is a physical force and the leader of the group and is committed to play college lacrosse at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Goalie Will Redfield enjoyed a strong freshman season last year, earning a spot on the all-conference team..

5. Thornton Academy. The Golden Trojans, who’ve made it to at least the Class A semifinals in four of the last five seasons, are poised for another strong campaign this spring. Thornton is led by a pair of senior attackers, Noah Veroneau and Jake Marcotte. Both earned all-SMAA honors last season. Both players are poised to score their 100th career goal this season. Veroneau had 45 goals and 17 assists last season, and Marcotte had 33 goals and 33 assists. Also back is Cody Southwick, a senior midfielder and faceoff man. The Trojans’ schedule includes a pair of games against three-time defending Class A champion Cape Elizabeth and a game at defending Class B state champ York. Still, Thornton should be in the mix for the Class A crown.

