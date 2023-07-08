Here’s the good news for Class A boys’ lacrosse teams: Keegan Lathrop is the last of Cape Elizabeth’s four lacrosse-playing brothers.

Here’s the bad news: He has one season left.

As a junior this season, Lathrop was the spark plug of the Capers as they went undefeated and won a third consecutive state championship. Lathrop scored 62 goals this spring, including four in a 17-6 win over South Portland in the Class A championship game. He also had 20 assists and 40 grounds balls, forced nine turnovers, and was named a USA Lacrosse All-American.

Keegan Lathrop is our choice as the 2023 Varsity Maine Player of the Year in boys’ lacrosse. His brother, Tiernan, was Player of the Year as a senior last season.

Ben Raymond, Cape Elizabeth’s coach, said Lathrop set the tone for the Capers with his work ethic.

“Keegan did the extra stuff before and after practice, shooting and running drills, and he was doing things he was going to be doing in games,” Raymond said. “When your best player is doing all those things, it makes it easier to get everyone to do it.”

Advertisement

Lathrop said that drive to excel comes from playing lacrosse with his three older brothers – Devon, Killian, and Tiernan – from pretty much the first time he picked up a stick. Playing up a level in youth lacrosse to play with Tiernan helped Lathrop learn to play at a faster speed. In the backyard, he would play goal as his brothers fired shot upon shot at him.

“That made me a little tougher,” Lathrop said. “I’m trying to live up to their talent and their legacy.”

Both Lathrop and Raymond think his game most resembles Killian’s. Keegan is 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. Killian will be a 5-10, 180-pound senior midfielder for Bryant University next season. Tiernan (6-3, 215), a redshirt freshman at Bryant, and Devon (5-11, 203) were more apt to run through an opponent then around them. Keegan Lathrop said he and Killian play more of a finesse style of lacrosse, using their speed and stickhandling to make plays.

“I like to be creative and a little crafty. I’m quick. I keep my head up, and I’m gritty. I try to make my teammates look good,” he said.

Raymond said throughout the season, opposing defenses focused on slowing down Lathrop. As a result, Lathrop improved his passing skills to get the ball to open teammates when he was tightly defended. Even so, if Lathrop wants the ball, he’s going to get it, Raymond said.

“If the ball is anywhere near him, he’s going to catch it. His shot and creativity are off the charts,” Raymond said.

Advertisement

Thornton Academy Coach Ryan Hersey called Lathrop the best shooter he’s ever coached against.

“Typically in our zone, we are able to focus on one player and make it difficult for them to score. He was able to score at will on us. Even when we tried to lock him off, he still was able to find ways to put the ball in the back of the net,” Hersey said.

Lathrop has already made his college decision, choosing the University of Delaware before this junior season started. Lathrop considered joining his brothers at Bryant, but decided to carve his own path. He loved Delaware’s campus when he made his visit, and the Blue Hens are a successful program, coming off a season in which they won the Colonial Athletic Association title and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“I’m glad (recruiting) is over, so I can sit back and relax,” Lathrop said.