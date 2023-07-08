Evan Anastas, York sophomore midfielder: Anastas emerged as a strong two-way player for the Wildcats, scoring 55 goals and adding 30 assists to help York win its first state championship. He provided an offensive spark as York awaited the return of All-American Kevin Burke, who missed half the season because of an injury. Anastas was at his best in the playoffs. He scored six goals in York’s 12-10 win over Messalonskee in the Class B state final, including all four of his team’s goals in the second half.

Liam Anderson, Waynflete senior defense: A USA Lacrosse All-American, Anderson led the Flyers to a third straight Class C state championship. Anderson’s defensive play was instrumental in the Flyers holding opponents to five goals or less 12 times in 17 games. Anderson grabbed 64 ground balls and caused 46 turnovers, and also added 15 goals and 14 assists. He’ll play college lacrosse at Davidson.

Brady Angell, South Portland senior defense: A lockdown defender, Angell led a strong South Portland defense with 33 caused turnovers and 67 ground balls. Angell’s play helped the Red Riots hold opponents to under 10 goals in 14 of 17 games, including an 8-4 win at Falmouth in the semifinals. Angell will play next at the University of New England.

Bryce Crowell, Messalonskee senior midfielder/faceoff: Crowell was the best faceoff player in the state this season, winning them more than 90% of the time. A USA Lacrosse All-American, Crowell scored 34 goals and had 20 assists, helping the Eagles average 14 goals per game and reach the state championship game for the first time. Also a Varsity Maine All-State selection in hockey, Crowell will play lacrosse at Maine Maritime Academy.

Giovanni Guerrette, Falmouth sophomore midfielder: Called “the best midfielder in the state of Maine as a sophomore” by Falmouth Coach Dave Barton, Guerrette earned USA Lacrosse All-American honors after producing 55 goals and 17 assists. Guerrette’s play helped Falmouth win 13 games and advance to the Class A semifinals for the fifth straight season since joining Class A in 2018.

Ben Kieu, South Portland senior goaltender: A USA Lacrosse All-American and the SMAA Player of the Year, Kieu is a repeat selection to the Varsity Maine team. His play in net helped the Red Riots reach the Class A state championship game for the first time since 2015. Kieu had a 62.31 save percentage and 6.5 goals-against average. He averaged 11 saves per game, and made 21 stops in a semifinal win at Falmouth. He plans to play at Hampton University.

Keegan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth junior attack: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Lathrop also was selected as one of the state’s 10 USA Lacrosse All-Americans. Lathrop led the Capers with 64 goals and added 18 assists while recovering more than 45 ground balls. He capped his season with four goals and an assist in a 17-6 win over South Portland in the Class A championship game. Lathrop has committed to play lacrosse at the University of Delaware.

Killian Marsh, Yarmouth senior attack: One of the top offensive players in the state, Marsh scored 55 goals and had 18 assists this season. In three varsity seasons, he scored 133 goals. Often, Marsh was at his best against the top competition, scoring 12 goals against powerhouse Cape Elizabeth over the last two seasons. Also a member of the Varsity Maine All-State skiing team, Marsh will attend the University of Colorado, where he plans to play club lacrosse.

Colter Olson, Yarmouth junior attack: A physical player across the field, Olson was chosen as a USA Lacrosse All-American after scoring 59 goals to go with 28 assists despite missing two games because of an injury. A skilled shooter with both hands, Olson was a key to the Clippers’ attack. Yarmouth Coach Jon Miller expects him to eclipse 200 career points next season. Olson has committed to play college lacrosse at the Air Force Academy.

Nate Patterson, Cape Elizabeth senior long-stick middle: The centerpiece of the Capers’ strong defensive unit, Patterson was selected a USA Lacrosse All-American. He was a big reason why Cape Elizabeth went undefeated and never allowed more than nine goals in a game. Patterson forced more than 20 turnovers and snatched 112 ground balls while scoring 16 goals and assisting on four. He will continue his lacrosse career at Bryant University, where he’ll join former Cape Elizabeth teammates Killian and Tiernan Lathrop.

Gavyn Petrie, Wells senior attack: Another USA Lacrosse All-American, Petrie scored 55 goals and had 40 assists to go with a 57.9 shooting percentage, helping Wells win 12 games and reach the Class C semifinals. He had 150 career goals and 122 assists. Petrie plans to continue his lacrosse career at Keene State.

Hayden Whitney, Thornton Academy senior defense: One of the top defenders in the SMAA, Whitney was named a USA Lacrosse All-American after helping the Golden Trojans reach the Class A semifinals. Whitney had 101 ground balls and forced 25 turnovers this season. He also scored three goals and assisted on two. Whitney will continue his lacrosse career at Limestone University, which reached the NCAA Division II semifinals this season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Billy McNamara, York: McNamara led the Wildcats to their first state championship with a 12-10 victory over Messalonskee in the Class B title game. Under McNamara’s guidance, York built off its 13-win effort and run to the Class B semifinals in 2022 with another 13-win campaign that included a victory over Class C state champ Waynflete and a 9-3 triumph over Yarmouth in the semifinals.