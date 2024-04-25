Laura Dutton singled home Ella Gibbons with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift Lake Region to a 9-8 win over Greely in a Western Maine Conference softball game Thursday in Naples.

Gibbons reached on an error and advanced on a single by Ava Cole before the hit by Dutton.

Dutton also drove in two runs with a triple during a four-run sixth, then tied the game at 8-8 when she walked and scored on a double by Kylie Myers in the eighth.

Vylet Robbins also had two hits for the Lakers (2-1).

The Rangers (1-3) forced extra innings by scoring twice in the seventh, then went ahead 8-7 in the top of the eighth on a single by Lucia Axelsen that drove in Presley Allard.

Haley Stewart hit a two-run single in the fifth for Greely.

Advertisement

WESTBROOK 15, BONNY EAGLE 11: Avery Childs and Haley Ball each hit a two-run double as the Blue Blazes (1-2) opened with a seven-run first inning against the Scots (1-3) in Standish.

Childs, Emma Boulette, Faith Stoddard and Hattie Clark each finished with two hits for Westbrook, which pulled away for good with a five-run sixth.

Madison McGlinn, Lealea Cabading and Ryleigh Turgeon had two hits apiece for Bonny Eagle. McGlinn hit a two-run triple in the sixth.

SKOWHEGAN 13, MT. ARARAT 0: Lily Noyes threw a no-hitter and blasted a home run as the River Hawks (3-0) mercy-ruled the Eagles (0-4) in Skowhegan.

Maddy Morris had a four-hit performance with two doubles, and Carlie Jarvais hit a triple and a single. Aryana Aldrich, Arabel Linkletter and Lydia Jones each added two singles.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 15, MADISON 11: Tyoaka Hodgkin recorded four hits, and the Phoenix (2-1) outslugged the Bulldogs (2-1) in Jay.

Advertisement

Hodgkin also scored three runs for Spruce Mountain, which scored in all six innings that it came up to bat. The Phoenix got three hits apiece from Jaydn Pingree, Jazmine Pingree and Mallory Clark, while Rylee Turner and Leah Burgess both notched two of Spruce Mountain’s 19 hits.

Kenzie Robbins and Kenadi Berry both had three hits for Madison, and Ella Haynie had two.

BASEBALL

PORTLAND 7, NOBLE 4: Lucas Milliken collected three hits, including two doubles, drove in two runs and pitched a complete game as the Bulldogs (2-2) beat the Knights (0-4) at Hadlock Field.

Hunter Temple also had three hits, finishing a home run shy of a cycle.

Owen Orlando and Nate Locke led Noble with two hits apiece.

Advertisement

CHEVERUS 6, MASSABESIC 0: Alex Royle pitched a two-hitter to lead the Stags (1-2) past the Mustangs (0-4) at Portland.

Matt Baker and Chris Murphy each hit an RBI single.

Massabesic’s Parker Soule-Parent gave up one hit over 42/3 innings, but issued seven walks while striking out six. He also hit a double.

WELLS 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Spencer Carpenter scattered six hits, Jackson Pollard drove in two runs, and the Warriors (2-2) downed the Capers (3-1) in Wells.

Aydan Collins hit two doubles for Wells.

Brady Inman had two hits and pitched two perfect innings in relief for the Capers.

Advertisement

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

GREELY 6, YORK 5: Asja Kelman’s goal with 32.6 seconds remaining lifted the Rangers (3-1) over the Wildcats (0-2) in Cumberland.

Eva Williams scored three times and set up Kelman’s second goal of the game. Kylie Lord was Greely’s other goal scorer.

Grace Clayton paced York with three goals.

Sophia Luchette and Emma Joyce also scored.

WELLS 10, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3: Kendall Maxon scored five goals to lead the Warriors (3-0) past the Raiders (0-2) in Fryeburg.

Payton Maxon, Jacy Brown, Jess Palmer, Cali Leighton and Caitlin Rooney were the other goal scorers.

Fryeburg got two goals from Grace Porcaro and one from Phoebe Sartory.

Send questions/comments to the editors.