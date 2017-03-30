A Gorham woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $91,000 from the South Portland Housing Authority.

Jamie Hussey, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to committing federal program fraud, said acting U.S. Attorney Richard W. Murphy in a news release.

Citing court records, Murphy said that Hussey embezzled $91,577 from the housing authority from February 2014 to September 2016. Prosecutors said Hussey was the resident services coordinator for the authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program during that time. The program seeks employment for tenants to help families become economically independent.

Hussey diverted 48 checks issued in the names of program participants into her personal bank account, Murphy said. She faces as much as 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a pre-sentence investigation.

