In the March 25 Another View guest editorial, “Telling the whole story about Question 2 matters,” the whole story about the author, John Kosinski, seems to be missing in his description.

Perhaps it should’ve mentioned that Mr. Kosinski is director of government relations at the Maine Education Association, not just the former campaign manager of Question 2.

I would think this newspaper would want to fully disclose that Mr. Kosinski is a paid member of the staff at the union representing the teachers of the state of Maine. That, to me, tells the whole story.

Mickey Haas

Portland

