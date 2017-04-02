Grover Norquist, a nationally known tax reform advocate and influential conservative, will be speaking in Falmouth on Tuesday.

The Maine Heritage Policy Center will host Norquist’s appearance and talk at the Portland Country Club. A reception for him is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The country club is located at 11 Foreside Road.

Norquist is the president of Americans for Tax Reform, a Washington, D.C.-based organization he founded in 1985 at the request of former President Ronald Reagan that opposes all tax increases. The group believes in a system where taxes are simpler, flatter, more visible and lower than they are today, according to its website.

Norquist, a Republican, serves on the board of directors of the National Rifle Association, the American Conservative Union, the Parental Rights Organization, and the Center for the National Interest (formerly the Nixon Center). The New York Times has referred to Norquist as the high priest of Republican tax-cutting.

Tickets to Tuesday’s event are $30 per person and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Business attire is required, according to an invitation sent out by Matthew Gagnon, chief executive officer of the Maine Heritage Policy Center.

