BURNHAM — Residents in this small town are anxiously waiting for police to reveal what they know about the “bizarre” circumstances leading to Joyce Wood’s death early Sunday after an intruder entered her house on South Horseback Road.

Wood, 72, died in a vehicle in her driveway after dialing 911 to report an intruder sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. Sunday. Maine State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office went to the home, where they found Wood in a vehicle in the driveway and the intruder, a woman, inside the house. Wood died in the vehicle, police said.

Two Maine State Police troopers consult with each other outside a residence Sunday on Winnecook Road in Burnham while investigating the death of Joyce Wood. A pair of boots lie in the road in foreground.

“Not expecting any update today,” Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said via email Monday morning.

McCausland on Sunday called the circumstances of the case “bizarre” and said state police “need to find out exactly what happened inside that house this morning, and that’s the phase the investigation is in.”

Townspeople are concerned and frightened about what they’ve heard about the incident, and hope police will provide more information soon.

Before state police and a Waldo County sheriff’s deputy got to the scene Sunday, Wood’s family members had arrived, found her and placed her in a vehicle in the driveway, according to McCausland. Wood died in the vehicle, he said.

Police questioned the intruder for several hours and released her, according to McCausland. No charges were filed against the woman, whom police said was cooperative and probably would be interviewed again as evidence from the house was analyzed by police.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta performed an autopsy on Wood’s body Sunday, but police said the results were being withheld.

“The Wood case autopsy is completed (and) the case is pending further studies and investigation,” Mark Belserene, administrator of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, said via email Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, at Patterson’s Store on Monday afternoon, people were talking about the incident.

Angie Huff, the cashier, said she was working Sunday when police came into the store and asked her if she knew two people who reportedly had parties late Saturday night. Huff said she was told the woman who entered Wood’s home might have attended the parties beforehand.

Huff said she knew Wood, who often came into the store and whose husband had died about 20 years ago. Wood also lost a son to cancer about two years ago.

“She was soft-spoken, very kind, big heart – just a nice lady,” Huff said. “Very nice lady. She grew up here. A lot of her relatives are here in town.”

On Monday afternoon at Wood’s house, several vehicles were parked in the driveway. A man told a reporter and photographer who approached him to leave.

At Wood’s daughter’s home in Thorndike, a woman said the family is too upset to talk to the press, but that they appreciate the community’s support.

Cheryl Rossignol, who lives on Winnecook Road near Patterson’s Store, said the community is reeling from Wood’s death and disturbed by reports of what happened.

Police had placed traffic cones around a pair of rubber camouflage boots lying in the road near Rossignol’s driveway on Sunday morning. Rossignol said she heard that when police found the intruder in Wood’s house, she was barefoot.

“They found her boots here,” Rossignol said, nodding to the place in the road where the boots were found.

Rossignol said she had attended grammar school with Wood, though Wood was older than she.

“She had been here all her life,” she said.

Wood had lived in her house at least 40 years and was well-liked and respected by townspeople, according to Rossignol.

“She was quite humorous – she could be – and she loved her grandchildren,” she said. “She’ll be missed.”

Amy Calder can be contacted at 861-9247 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: AmyCalder17

