Former Boston Red Sox star and Portland Sea Dogs alum Kevin Youkilis will throw out the first pitch during Opening Day ceremonies at Hadlock Field on Thursday.

During a 10-year major league career, Youkilis batted .281 with 150 home runs and played on Boston’s 2004 and 2007 World Series champions.

In 2003, Youkilis appeared in 94 games with the Sea Dogs, hitting .327 with six homers and 37 RBI. He also started a streak of reaching base in 71 consecutive games, which tied a minor league record first set by another former Sea Dog, Kevin Millar.

The Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils will start the 2017 season at 6 p.m. Thursday. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and opening ceremonies are planned for 5:40 p.m.

Youkilis will be available to sign free autographs from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Hadlock Field concourse.

Share