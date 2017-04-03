Here’s why:
• Women use substances differently than men, and can become addicted while using smaller amounts of certain drugs for less time.
• Sex hormones can make women more sensitive than men to the effects of some drugs. Women may have more drug cravings and may be more likely to relapse after treatment.
• Women who use drugs may also experience more physical effects on their heart and blood vessels.
• Brain changes in women who use drugs can be different from those in men.
• Women may be more likely to go to the emergency room or die from an overdose or other effects of certain substances.
• Women who are victims of domestic violence are at increased risk of substance use.
• Divorce, loss of child custody, or the death of a partner or child can trigger women’s substance use or other mental health disorders.
• Women who use certain substances may be more likely to have panic attacks, anxiety or depression.
Source: Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, National Institute on Drug Abuse, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Admin
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form