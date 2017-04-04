AUGUSTA – The Maine House voted Tuesday to sustain Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of a bill that would have paid for passport cards for veterans who lost access to a New Hampshire health clinic earlier this year.

The 89-54 vote was short of the two-thirds majority needed to override LePage’s veto of a bill that supporters described as a temporary but quick fix to issues created by Maine’s non-compliance with federal Real ID rules. Maine driver’s licenses are no longer accepted for entry at some federal buildings and military bases, including a Department of Veterans Affairs health clinic at Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire that was used by roughly 500 veterans from Maine.

The bill, LD 213, would have provided $15,000 to the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management to pay for passport cards for low-income veterans who use the New Hampshire clinic. The bill passed the Maine House on a 110-8 vote and the Maine Senate 35-0 last week.

But in his veto message, LePage said the bill, LD 213, would only fix part of the problem related to the federal Real ID mandate and would be difficult for the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management to administer. Instead, he urged lawmakers to pass another bill, LD 306, that would end Maine’s official opposition to incorporating Real ID’s enhanced security features into state driver’s licenses.

“Though I agree with the sentiment to help veterans seeking medical care, we cannot forget all of the other groups that have experienced problems due to Real ID,” LePage wrote. “I respectfully urge the Legislature to not provide case-by-case carve-outs for groups being affected by Real ID.”

Maine residents will no longer be able to use state driver’s licenses to pass through airport security beginning in January 2018 unless the state adopts the Real ID requirements.

This story will be updated.

