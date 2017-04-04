LEWISTON — A Maine woman is trying to get back 64 animals seized from her apartment in Lewiston.

Officials say one pet was dead and others needed medical attention when they arrived a month ago. The animals included cats, dogs, chinchillas, snakes, gerbils, hamsters and lizards.

On Tuesday, Samantha Bell is due in Lewiston District Court to argue to have them returned.

She said previously that she took in animals that no one else wanted and that they were well cared for.

The investigation is ongoing. The animals have been taken to shelters and veterinary clinics throughout the state.

