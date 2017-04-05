AUGUSTA — As a mother of young children, Ali Boulier said she was drawn to bartending and food service by the flexible hours and higher earning potential offered in Maine’s restaurant scene. Those flexible hours – combined with support from her tight-knit group of co-workers – also provided Boulier with a “sense of normalcy” last year as she had treatment for breast cancer.

So Boulier said she can’t help but wonder if voters’ decision to phase out the “tip credit” is a factor when she gets “stiffed” by a customer who wrongly assumed her hourly wage jumped to $12 in January.

“Without the tip credit, the income opportunities will not be there for me and I could not – and would not – do this job,” Boulier told lawmakers on Wednesday. “I didn’t ask for this, my workers didn’t ask for this.”

Boulier was one of dozens of restaurant workers who testified Wednesday during a marathon public hearing before the Legislature’s Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee on proposals to change the minimum wage law approved at the ballot box in November.

While the majority of workers urged lawmakers to restore the tip credit allowing owners to pay tipped employees a lower hourly wage, others said the experiences of other states shows that paying waiters, bartenders and other restaurant workers a higher base wage does not mean customers will become less generous when tipping.

“I believe this is an issue of dignity,” said Julia Legler of Portland. “Servers deserve a base wage and I think they will get more respect from their customers if they are paid a higher amount, and it won’t put them in unhealthy power dynamic between them and their customers.”

Roughly 55 percent of voters endorsed raising the statewide minimum wage from $7.50 an hour to $12 an hour by 2020 through annual increases that began this January. Question 4 also increased the minimum wage for tipped restaurant workers from $3.75 to $5 an hour Jan. 1, followed by annual $1 increases until the wage hits $12 an hour in 2024.

Lawmakers are considering two bills, L.D. 673 and L.D. 702, that would retain the tip credit. And Wednesday’s strong turnout from restaurant workers illustrated the concerns that the shift will end up hurting – not helping – the public face of a major cog in Maine’s more than $5 billion tourism industry.

Restaurant owners and servers – many wearing shirts sporting their restaurant logos alongside stickers reading “Save Maine Servers” – packed several overflow rooms hoping to testify.

Moody’s Diner, a midcoast institution on Route 1 in Waldoboro, was closed Wednesday so that employees who wanted to testify could make the trip to the State House.

Jill Nutter, who has worked as a server at Moody’s for 20 years, said she was concerned that the phase-out of the tip credit would affect her and others who support their families as career servers. Nutter said a lot of customers are confused about the minimum wage and the tip credit.

“As a server, I am not comfortable telling my patrons what to tip me,” Nutter said.

Moody’s owner Dan Beck estimated that the changes to the tip credit will cost between $30,000 and $40,000 this year, but that figure will swell to more than $300,000 by 2024. Beck said such cost increases are “unsustainable” for mom-and-pop restaurants.

“We can sustain this for a few years, but because this compounds, there is going to come a point where we can’t sustain it any more,” Beck said.

James Warwick, general manager at Old Vines Wine Bar in Kennebunkport, said while many restaurant jobs in his native London (where tipping is not customary) tend to be filled by younger workers, food service in Maine is a legitimate career because workers can make a good living. He fears eliminating the tip credit will actually cut into those wages by discouraging tipping, driving some of his employees to find work in neighboring New Hampshire.

“The system for restaurant workers was not broken, but it is now,” Warwick said.

But the organizers of November’s minimum wage ballot initiative – most notably the liberal activist group Maine People’s Alliance and the AFL-CIO – also turned out their supporters in sizable numbers.

Kathryn Harnish, co-owner of The Vault restaurant in Houlton, acknowledged that phasing out the tip credit will be a significant change.

“But uncertainty about how things might play out does not mean that we should not move forward,” Harnish said. “We want to reward our employees with a fair living wage. It’s just the right thing to do.”

The “expert witness” for the those advocating to end the tip credit, Saru Jayaraman with the Restaurant Opportunities Center, told committee members that said restaurant servers in Maine and nationally are more likely to rely on food stamps than other workers. Jayaraman also pointed out that seven states – including California, Alaska, Minnesota and Montana – do not allow owners to pay tipped employees a lower wage.

“We’ve seen the other side,” she said. “We’ve seen workers and employers doing better in other states.”

Wednesday’s hearing was, on paper, slated to run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. But bill sponsors and other lawmakers consumed all of that time – plus some – sharing their personal thoughts on the bills with the committee before any of the dozens of restaurant workers listening in overflow rooms had a chance to testify. The hearing was still going strong at 6 p.m.

It was easy to discern many committee members’ stances on the tip credit issue by their lines of questioning with speakers – and by their party affiliation. Republicans are more likely to support the bills to change the ballot initiative and preserve the tip credit. Democratic members are more likely to support leaving the ballot initiative in tact and allow the hourly wage of tipped workers to rise by $12 an hour by 2024.

Much of the focus in the coming weeks, as the tip credit issue moves toward votes in the full House and Senate, will be on potential swing Democrats. The Maine People’s Alliance already has targeted Democrats co-sponsoring the bills to restore the tip credit.

One of those lawmakers, Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, said a minimum wage increase was long overdue, but he supports restoring the tip credit after hearing from local servers in his district in the Sebago Lake area.

“I respect highly the vote of the people … but in this case, I think there are segments (of the referendum) that we need to look at,” Diamond said.

Kevin Miller can be contacted at 791-6312 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: KevinMillerPPH

