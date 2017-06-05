Portland High junior Jess Brown has been named the Maine Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. She is the first player from Portland to receive the annual award.

Brown, a pitcher, helped the 14-2 Bulldogs to the No. 2 ranking in Class A South by going 9-1 with a 1.66 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 72 innings. She also hit .465 with 10 RBI.

“Jessica Brown is an extremely coachable player,” Portland coach Robbie Ferrante said in a press release. “She is the first to arrive at practice and the last one to leave. In the circle, she is clutch in critical situations and relishes the position. She is the one we want up to bat or in the circle when the game is one the line.”

The Gatorade award is given to a player who not only exhibits outstanding play on the field but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character. Brown is an accomplished pianist and a member of the National Honor Society, the Girl Scouts of America and the Math Club.

