While local hotels and restaurants are regulated by city and state inspection programs, cruise ships, which spend much of their time at sea and in international waters, can spend long periods of time without scrutiny from health inspectors.

When these ships visit U.S. ports, they are subject to inspections from the Vessel Sanitation Program of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This program is specifically focused on preventing and controlling gastrointestinal illnesses on cruise ships, with inspections of pools, kitchens and dining areas. For most ships, these inspections occur every 3-4 months.

The charts below list inspection scores and outbreak incidents since 2005 for each of the federally-regulated cruise ships visiting Portland this summer and fall.

Related Portland and state sailing toward record season for cruise ship visits

Use the search box to look up inspection scores and outbreak reports for hundreds of additional ships under the CDC’s jurisdiction.

Search the entire database of CDC vessel inspections:

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.