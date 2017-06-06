Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a storage building at Dead River Company in South Paris Monday night.

The fire destroyed a two-story building on Charles Street used to store paperwork and tools, but did not ignite nearby propane tanks, fire officials told WCSH.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

The fire was reported around 6:40 p.m. and was brought under control within several hours. Crews from six fire departments responded to the fire.

