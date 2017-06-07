A new day center for homeless families is scheduled to open next month at the Greater Portland branch of the YMCA of Southern Maine.

The Family Promise Day Center at the Portland YMCA is expected to welcome four families when it opens July 9.

In a press release issued Wednesday by the YMCA , the organization said that the center is a partnership between the YMCA and Greater Portland Family Promise – part of a national hospitality program devoted to helping homeless families attain independence.

The center in Portland will provide shelter, meals, case management and community support to children and families facing homelessness. Those families will spend the night at a network of local host congregations before they are bused to the YMCA on Forest Avenue.

Families will be able to shower, do laundry, store their belongings, have access to childcare and will be able to exercise at the YMCA facility.

