A fire killed multiple dogs and rabbits at an Arundel kennel late Tuesday night.

The fire at Superior Kennels on Irving Road was reported just before 11 p.m. and took about four hours to put out, according to WCSH. The television station reported that firefighters on the scene Wednesday morning said several animals had died but no human injuries were reported.

Crews from seven fire departments responded to the fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

Superior Kennels is a state-licensed kennel that specializes in breeding small dogs, according to its website.

In 2009, at least five dogs died at Superior Kennels when a fire broke out in one building and spread to another.

