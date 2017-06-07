WINTERPORT — A sheriff says a 21-year-old driver died after he failed to navigate a corner, ran off the road and hit a utility pole and tree in Winterport.

Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

He said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The car ran off the road over an embankment and sideswiped the utility pole before going airborne and hitting the tree.

The man, who was alone, was from Bangor. His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

