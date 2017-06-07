A tractor-trailer carrying thousands of gallons of water overturned in the early morning hours in Wilton when the driver fell asleep, according to police.

In a news release, Wilton police Chief Heidi Wilcox said the driver, Elsie Martinolich, 56, of Lewiston, was not injured when the truck overturned on U.S. Route 2 near the NAPA store shortly after midnight. The trailer, which was hauling 8,500 gallons of water, flipped onto its side and suffered extensive damage.

The 2017 Kenworth is owned by Superior Trucking of South Berwick. Martinolich was driving the water for Poland Spring. She was driving west on U.S. 2 when she fell asleep, crossed the opposite lane and rolled in the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.

The truck was near a utility pole after it flipped, so Central Maine Power Co. was called to the scene.

Wilton police Officer Tyler Fournier investigated the accident. Officers from the Farmington police and members of Wilton Fire Department were also at the scene. The truck was towed away by Dutch Gap Auto.

Colin Ellis — 861-9253

[email protected]

Twitter: @colinoellis

