SOUTH PORTLAND — Sam Troiano drove in two runs and struck out eight to lead fifth-seeded South Portland to a 4-3 victory against 12th-ranked Bonny Eagle in a Class A South baseball prelim Wednesday at Wainwright Field.

Troiano hit a two-run single in the second inning to put South Portland (13-4) ahead 2-1. The Scots (5-12) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third before the Red Riots tied it in the bottom of the inning.

Caden Horton singled in Zachary Johnson with what proved to be the winning run in the fifth.

Arlo Pike led Bonny Eagle with two hits and two RBI.

The Riots will meet fourth-ranked Portland (12-4) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hadlock Field.

DEERING 3, BIDDEFORD 2: Luc Harrison drove in the tying run in the top of the seventh inning, then scored the winner on the front end of a double steal as the 10th-seeded Rams (8-9) edged the seventh-ranked Tigers (7-10) in a Class A South prelim at Biddeford.

Riley Bartell doubled, then scored on a single by Colby Dame to stake Deering to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

Biddeford answered with a pair of runs in its half of the inning when Joey Curit singled, Evan Paquette doubled and both scored on Owen Sullivan’s single.

Bartell picked up the win, allowing two runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking one. Curit had three hits for the Tigers.

Deering will be at second-seeded Cheverus (15-1) in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

GREELY 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Zach Brown gave up four hits and a run in the first inning, then allowed two hits the rest of the way as the fifth-seeded Rangers (11-6) defeated the 12th-ranked Patriots (7-10) in a Class B South prelim at Cumberland.

Brown had an RBI double to tie the game in the bottom of the first and Greely added three runs in the second, including an RBI single by Luke Miller.

Jacob Winchester had a double for Gray-New Gloucester.

The Rangers will be at fourth-seeded Cape Elizabeth (12-4) in a quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

SACOPEE VALLEY 7, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4: Brandon Burnell triggered a five-run fourth inning with an RBI single and the ninth-seeded Hawks (8-8) beat the eighth-ranked Seagulls (8-8) in a Class C South prelim at Old Orchard Beach.

Sacopee, which trailed 3-2 going into the inning, took a 7-3 lead on an RBI single by Caleb Reinhard.

Evan O’Donnell drove in two runs for Old Orchard.

D.J. Shea picked up the win, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out six after relieving in the first.

The Hawks will be at top-ranked Lisbon (12-4) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 18, MASSABESIC 7: Cooper Mehlhorn totaled five goals and five assists for the third-seeded Red Riots (10-3), who pulled away in the second half to defeat the sixth-seeded Mustangs (7-6) in a Class A South quarterfinal at South Portland.

Ross Myers had four goals for South Portland, David Fiorini added three goals and an assist, and Finn Zechman contributed two goals and two assists.

Ethan Ouellette and Cam Roy each had two goals and two assists for Massabesic.

Evan Foglio had 16 saves for the Mustangs. Quinn Watson stopped 10 shots for the Riots.

South Portland will be at second-seeded Thornton Academy (12-1) in a semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday.

