WINDHAM — Mya Mannette scored four goals Thursday to lead second-seeded Windham to a 6-1 victory against third-ranked Lewiston in the Class A North girls’ lacrosse semifinals.

The Eagles (12-2) will play for the regional title Wednesday against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between fourth-seeded Cheverus (6-7) and top-ranked Messalonskee (12-1).

Mannette took charge late in the first half with Windham already up 2-0. Her first goal with 8:28 remaining in the half led to a timeout by Lewiston (9-5).

“(The four goals were) good but I really couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” said Mannette. “We’re really good at sharing the ball. If we weren’t good at that, then it would have been hard for me to (score four goals) for my team to get that win.”

Lewiston closed within 3-1 but went short-handed with 43 seconds left in the half when Hannah Dickinson made contact with Mannette’s head. On the ensuing play, Mannette delivered her second goal to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead.

“The majority of (Windham’s) goals were after a penalty was called. I don’t know whether it was our discipline or tighter calls on one end over the other. It was tough to recover from that (goal),” said Lewiston Coach Brant Remington.

Mannette made it 5-1 midway through the second half, then ended the scoring off a great pass by Holly Spencer with just over a minute and a half to play.

“What’s so impressive about Mya and the (other) seniors is they do such a good job of what’s open. That pass from Holly (Spencer) to Mya, that was just so impressive. (Spencer) felt pressure, she dumped it, we scored it. That’s the game,” said Windham Coach Matt Perkins.

Now comes the preparation for the regional final.

“I haven’t seen Messalonskee. You hear a lot about them, how talented they are and everything else,” said Perkins. “We played at Cheverus at the beginning of the year and we only won by one goal. They have some really good players. Their coaches do a great job. Either way it’s going to be a battle.”

“If we play how we’ve been playing the past two playoff games, we can for sure come out with the win,” said Mannette. “We just have to keep working until next Wednesday.”

Lewiston scored a fluke goal with just over seven minutes left in the first half. Christine Chasse made a great cut through the middle and Dacia Bail delivered a great pass to her in stride. The Windham defense knocked the ball away but it scooted into the back of the net.

Grace Sawyer of Windham made nine saves.

“Grace (Sawyer) was impressive,” said Perkins. “There’s been a lot of hype about (Lewiston’s) goalie and she’s really good, but people forget we have a pretty good one, too.”

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead one minute in on a goal by Belle Skvorak that followed a Lewiston penalty. Alanna Joyce made it 2-0.

Freshman Cecelia Racine made six saves for Lewiston.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.